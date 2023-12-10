Israeli troops intensify ops inside southern Gaza

Israel Defence Forces troops continued to operate deep inside the Gaza Strip on Saturday as fighter jets struck Hamas assets across the Palestinian enclave.

IMAGE: Israeli military vehicles manoeuvre near the border with Gaza, on December 10, 2023. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IDF claimed that terrorists holed up in a school in the Shejaya neighbourhood of Gaza City, who ambushed Israeli soldiers, were 'eliminated in an operation'.

The IDF published a video on Saturday that purports to show Hamas terrorists in Shejaya beating Palestinian civilians and stealing their supplies.

"The Hamas terrorist group deprives Gaza residents of food and equipment, delivering them instead to its members to satisfy their needs," said IDF Arabic-language Spokesman Avichay Adraee. "Hamas is the enemy of the people in Gaza."

The IDF also said that Hamas was continuing to fire rockets at Israel from humanitarian-safe zones in Gaza.

They also claimed that during another operation, Israeli troops uncovered a sniper rifle and ammunition hidden inside a teddy bear at a school.

In another school nearby, soldiers uncovered weapons stashed away in classrooms, some of them inside bags bearing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) logo.

Also on Saturday, terrorists in Lebanon fired several rockets towards Israel, causing no injuries. The IDF responded by attacking the sources of the fire.

Israeli troops also employed tank fire to eliminate a terror threat near the city of Metula.

Overnight Friday, Israel Air Force fighter jets responded to rocket fire by striking a series of Hezbollah terror assets in Lebanon, including command and control centres.

The IDF also reported to have found a terrorist base and supplies belonging to Hamas during a raid carried out on a mosque in Gaza. The raid was conducted by the 12th Battalion of the IDF's Golani infantry brigade.

"During the operation, an explosive device was detonated near the forces. Immediately after this, the brigade directed a number of rapid attacks in the area in which a combat helicopter eliminated a number of terrorists who ambushed the forces on the roof of the mosque, a number of terrorists who came out of a tunnel shaft and other terrorists who were in the area. Also, a fighter jet destroyed the mosque and the underground infrastructure system underneath it," the IDF said.