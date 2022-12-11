News
Maha suspends 10 cops for alleged security lapse after ink attack on minister

Maha suspends 10 cops for alleged security lapse after ink attack on minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 11, 2022 14:56 IST
The Pimpri Chichwad police in Maharashtra's Pune district suspended three of its officers and seven other personnel in connection with the incident in which ink was thrown at senior Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil, a top official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Ink was thrown at Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil over his alleged remark about Dr B R Ambedkar and social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, at Pimpri Chinchwad, in Pune, December 10, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident had occurred in Pimpri city on Saturday in apparent protest against minister Patil's controversial remark about Dr BR Ambedkar and social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

 

"We have suspended seven police personnel and three officers in connection with the incident. All of them were part of the minister's security cover during his visit," Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Ankush Shinde said.

Three people threw ink at Patil on Saturday evening when he was stepping out of one of the office-bearer's house in Pimpri.

The police detained the trio involved in the act.

The attack on the senior BJP leader came a day after he made a statement in Aurangabad district.

Speaking in Marathi at an event in Aurangabad on Friday, Patil, the higher and technical education minister, had said that Ambedkar and Phule did not seek government grants for running educational institutions, they "begged" people to gather funds for starting schools and colleges.

The use of the word "begged" stirred up a controversy.

After the attack, Patil requested state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to take action against any police officer or personnel for security lapse. He had also said that his statement was misconstrued.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
