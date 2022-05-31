'Those who attacked me are mere pawns'

'Why do you want to use the might of swords to make your point?'

IMAGE: Black ink being thrown at Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at an event in Bengaluru on Monday, may 30, 2022. Photographs: ANI Photo

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, one of the leaders who spearheaded the farmers' protests against the three farm laws enacted and subsequently repealed by the Narendra Damodardas Modi government, was attacked by three men while he was addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru.

While the Bengaluru police have arrested three men for the attack on the farmer leader, no security was provided by the city police at the venue where Tikait was to address a press conference organised by Hasiru Sene, a state farmers' association.

As the press conference began, a man, posing as a reporter, reached the dais to adjust the microphone, picked up the mike and attacked Tikait with it.

As a scuffle broke out between the attacker and the organisers, another man approached Tikait and splashed black ink on his face and clothes.

Tikait spoke to Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com about the attack and why such attacks will never deter him from fighting for rights of farmers.

'The injury could have been grievous'

I don't know who the attackers were. I didn't understand the language that they spoke in. But the Bengaluru police can give you more details.

I was lucky to survive the attack. Had I not blocked the attacker with both my hands he could have easily hit the microphone on my head. The intensity with which he used the microphone to hit me several times I would have been grievously injured if I had not defended myself.

Both my hands sustained bruises, swelling and injuries.

The injury could have been worse; the microphone was quite heavy.

I did not expect that this person would attack me with the microphone. If he had any problems with my views on how farmers should be treated in this country, then the best he could have done is spoken to me about it on the dais.

'They were BJP workers'

I am saying they are BJP workers because I have seen their photographs with (former Karnataka chief minister) B. S. Yediyurappa.

While I do feel that I could be physically attacked by goons belonging to parties which introduced the three black farm laws first and then withdrew them because of strong and sustained protests by farmers in India, I had no idea I would be attacked in Bengaluru with all the police security arrangements.

In Rajasthan too I was attacked by BJP workers. Four of the vehicles we were travelling were damaged in that attack.

'Security arrangement: Could have been better'

IMAGE: Stunned by the attack Rakesh Tikait looks on at the melee as the organisers taken on his attackers.

I only expect that the security arrangements should have been better in Bengaluru during the press conference. The police there could have had some intelligence input about such an attack and it was expected of them to have posted a few plainclothes cops among the people for better security cover.

The plainclothes policemen should have accompanied the cavalcade from the airport till the venue. Generally, that is what happens when I go to other states.

It is the duty and responsibility of respective governments to provide proper security cover to any VIP travelling through their state.

'BJP thinks only their party is Hindu'

IMAGE: A scuffle broke out between the organisers and those who attacked Rakesh Tikait.

The way the BJP propaganda works, they make their workers think that only they are Hindus. We all are Hindus. But they don't know the true meaning of being a Hindu. The Hindu religion doesn't allow violence.

Why do you want to use the might of swords to make your point?

Why do you use force to scare people who don't subscribe to your views?

It is wrong to attack someone physically just because the person doesn't share your belief of what is right or wrong. You need to mend your ideology and mentality to accommodate views of others.

'Find out the brains behind this attack'

I have been getting calls from BJP leaders decrying the attack on me. They have been inquiring about my health and injury. The state government and Bengaluru police should investigate and find out the masterminds of this attack.

The people who used the microphone to hit me or threw ink on me are mere pawns. Their masters are somebody else.

It is the duty of the government and cops to find out the masterminds, their aim, their ideology and the purpose of the attack.

'I am not scared'

IMAGE: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on his way home after farmers ended their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi on Dec 15, 2021. Farmers called off their agitation after receiving a formal letter from the Centre agreeing to their pending demands. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI PHOTO

I will continue with my tours. I will go wherever people ask me to come.

Nobody can scare me. I am fearless.

Let them use violence. We will face the attacks on our chests. It is not that I will live till eternity.

Even Mahatma Gandhi was felled by bullets.