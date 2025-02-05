HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
10 killed in mass shooting at Swedish school, several hurt

10 killed in mass shooting at Swedish school, several hurt

February 05, 2025 01:53 IST

At least ten persons were killed, including the gunman, and several were hurt in a shooting at a school in central Sweden on Tuesday, said a BBC report.

IMAGE: Police search the area following a shooting attack at the adult education center Campus Risbergska school in Orebro, Sweden, February 4, 2025. Photograph: Kicki Nilsson/TT News Agency/via Reuters

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson termed the attack at Risbergska school in Orebro, 200km west of the capital city Stockholm, as the "worst mass shooting in Swedish history", said the report.

 

The school, Campus Risbergska, is run for students over the age of 20, as per the school website.

The police said that the gunman is among those killed and the motive of the attack was yet to be known as the man carried out a solo attack, said the BBC report.

IMAGE: Orebro Healthcare Director Jonas Claesson, Regional Chief of Police Patrick Ungsater, and head of the local police district Roberto Eid Forest attend a press conference following a shooting attack at the adult education center Campus Risbergska school in Orebro, Sweden, February 4, 2025. Photograph: Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/via Reuters

"It is difficult to take in the magnitude of what has happened today," Kristersson said at an evening news conference.

Recounting the horror, Maria Pegado, 54, a teacher at the school, said that someone stormed her classroom just after the lunch break and shouted that everyone had to move out, said a Guardian report.

“I took all my 15 students out into the hallway and we started running,” she was quoted as saying by Reuters by phone.

“Then I heard two shots but we made it out. We were close to the school entrance. I saw people dragging injured out – first one, then another. I realised it was very serious.”

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf said his family received shooting tragedy “with sadness and dismay” in a written statement, said a CNN report.

“Tonight we send our condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. Our thoughts at this moment also go to the injured and their relatives as well as others affected,” the report said quoting the king, adding his “appreciation” to the emergency services “who worked intensively to save and secure human lives on this dark day.”

AGENCIES
