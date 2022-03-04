10 killed in blast at illegal firecracker factory in Bihar

At least 10 people died and nine others suffered serious injuries in a massive explosion that took place inside a house in Bhagalpur, Bihar, where the inhabitants were said to be involved in illegal firecracker business, an official said on Friday.

IMAGE: An earth-mover clearing the debris at the blast site in Bhagalpur, Bihar, March 4, 2022. Photograph: ANI on Twitter.

Bhagalpur district magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said the blast took place inside the house of Mahendra Mandal in Kajbalichak locality of the town in the early hours.

Mandal’s house and two adjoining buildings were reduced to rubble by the impact of the explosion, the sound of which was heard far and wide, the DM said, adding that earth-moving equipment was brought in to clear the debris.

Teams of bomb disposal squad and forensic experts were collecting samples to ascertain the type of material that caused the blast, he said.

The 10 bodies recovered so far were badly disfigured and the administration was yet to confirm the identities of the deceased.

Nine survivors have been rushed to a hospital, Sen said.

The DM said Mandal has been previously involved in illegal manufacture of firecrackers, and a similar explosion at his house in 2008 had killed three people, including his wife.