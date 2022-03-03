News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Worst is yet to come' in Ukraine: French Prez after Putin call

'Worst is yet to come' in Ukraine: French Prez after Putin call

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 03, 2022 23:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that "the worst is yet to come" in Ukraine after a telephonic conversation with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday, said an aide to the French leader.

IMAGE: Local residents stand in front of residential buildings destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

Putin held a 90-minute talk with Macron and according to aide it appeared his (Putin) intent on seizing "the whole" of the country, reported the Moscow Times.

An aide to the French leader said, "There was nothing in what President Putin told us that should reassure us. He showed great determination to continue the operation."

 

He added that Putin "wanted to seize control of the whole of Ukraine. He will, in his own words, carry out his operation to 'de-Nazify' Ukraine to the end."

"You can understand the extent to which these words are shocking and unacceptable and the president told him that it was lies," the aide said.

When Macron talked to Putin for avoiding civilian casualties and allowing humanitarian access, the aide said, "President Putin replied that he was in favour but without making any commitments."

"President Putin has a way of talking that is very neutral and very clinical. He sometimes shows signs of impatience, but fundamentally there were no open signs of tensions during the exchanges," the aide added, reported the Moscow Times.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
'Putin must think he can pull it off'
'Putin must think he can pull it off'
Putin Offers Ukraine an Olive Branch
Putin Offers Ukraine an Olive Branch
'If Putin succeeds, Russia will be a great power'
'If Putin succeeds, Russia will be a great power'
'Stop this mad war - we won't surrender'
'Stop this mad war - we won't surrender'
Russia to appeal to CAS over FIFA, UEFA suspensions
Russia to appeal to CAS over FIFA, UEFA suspensions
ISL: ATKMB seal semis berth with win over Chennaiyin
ISL: ATKMB seal semis berth with win over Chennaiyin
Ukraine: Respect sovereignty, says Modi at Quad meet
Ukraine: Respect sovereignty, says Modi at Quad meet
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Putin's Military Won't Allow Nuclear War'

'Putin's Military Won't Allow Nuclear War'

Why Russia Wants Ukraine

Why Russia Wants Ukraine

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances