News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Russia bombs nuclear plant in Ukraine, sparks radiation fears

Russia bombs nuclear plant in Ukraine, sparks radiation fears

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 04, 2022 09:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city by shelling Europe's largest nuclear plant early on Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station.

IMAGE: Fire is seen in Mariupol after Russia launched a massive military operation on March 3, 2022. Photograph: Reuters

'There is a fire at the nuclear power plant,' the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's (NPP) press service said in a statement.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, located in southern Ukraine, is Europe's largest nuclear plant.

 

Ukraine Foreign Minister said Dmytro Kuleba claimed that the Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Taking to Twitter, Kuleba said if the nuclear plant blows up, 'it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl'.

'Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broken out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone,' Kuleba tweeted.

-- with inputs from ANI

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Putin will not press nuclear button'
'Putin will not press nuclear button'
Uttam's Take: Putin's Nuclear Threats
Uttam's Take: Putin's Nuclear Threats
'We can die in Russian bombing. Help us!'
'We can die in Russian bombing. Help us!'
Why UP's Youth Are Unhappy With BJP
Why UP's Youth Are Unhappy With BJP
Meet Bhumi's Beau!
Meet Bhumi's Beau!
Anushka joins Kohli on his special day
Anushka joins Kohli on his special day
'Rod Marsh one of Australia's greatest ever'
'Rod Marsh one of Australia's greatest ever'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Worst is to come' in Ukraine: Macron after Putin Call

'Worst is to come' in Ukraine: Macron after Putin Call

Russian forces seem to be 'just outside' Kharkiv: US

Russian forces seem to be 'just outside' Kharkiv: US

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances