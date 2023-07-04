News
10 killed as truck hits four vehicles, rams into hotel in Maharashtra

Source: PTI
July 04, 2023 15:39 IST
At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured after a container truck hit four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on a highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday, the police said.

IMAGE: The site of the accident in Dhule, Maharashtra, July 4, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The accident took place at around 10.45 am near Palasner village on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule, more than 300 km from Mumbai, a police official said.

 

The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control. It hit two motorcycles, a car and another container from the rear side.

The truck then rammed into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway and overturned, he said.

"At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured," the official said.

The truck was going towards Dhule from Madhya Pradesh.

The victims included some of those waiting for a bus at the stop, he said. 

The injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule, the police said. 

Source: PTI
 
