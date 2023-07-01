News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Came out of burning bus by breaking window, says Maha tragedy survivor

Came out of burning bus by breaking window, says Maha tragedy survivor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 01, 2023 10:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

One of the survivors of the ill-fated bus that caught fire and led to the death of 25 passengers in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday, said he and a few others managed to come out of the burning vehicle by breaking its rear window.

IMAGE: Police examining accident site, where 25 passengers charred todeath after bus caught fire, in Buldhana district, Maharashtra, July 1, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accident took place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana when the private passenger bus going from Nagpur to Pune rammed into a road divider around 1.30 am. Of the 33 passengers in the bus, 25 were charred to death, police said.

 

"A tyre of the bus burst and the vehicle caught fire immediately. The blaze spread in no time," the survivor said.

"The passenger seated next to me and I managed to escape by breaking the rear window," he said.

The survivor said that after the accident, teams of police and fire brigade reached the site quickly.

A local resident said four to five passengers managed to escape by breaking one window of the bus.

"But not everyone could do it," he said.

The people who could come out of the bus later told us that they sought help from other vehicles on the highway, but nobody stopped, he added.

"Many accidents take place on this route at Pimpalkhuta. We were called for help and when we went there, we saw the horrible situation.

The tyres had fallen apart," the local resident said.

"People inside were trying to break the windows. We saw people getting burnt alive...The fire was so intense that we could not do anything. We were in tears...," he said.

Had the vehicles passing by the highway stopped for help, more lives could have been saved, he added.

Eight survivors of the bus tragedy have been rushed to a nearby hospital and are safe, police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
13 dead as bus from Pune to Mumbai falls into gorge
13 dead as bus from Pune to Mumbai falls into gorge
12 killed, 43 injured after bus catches fire in Nashik
12 killed, 43 injured after bus catches fire in Nashik
UP: 20 feared dead as bus catches fire after accident
UP: 20 feared dead as bus catches fire after accident
Dream11 is the Indian cricket team's new lead sponsor
Dream11 is the Indian cricket team's new lead sponsor
25 passengers killed as bus catches fire in Maha
25 passengers killed as bus catches fire in Maha
ED grills TMC's student wing leader for 11 hrs
ED grills TMC's student wing leader for 11 hrs
Neeraj reigns supreme in Lausanne Diamond League
Neeraj reigns supreme in Lausanne Diamond League
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

25 passengers killed as bus catches fire in Maha

25 passengers killed as bus catches fire in Maha

9 killed, over 10 injured as UP bus catches fire

9 killed, over 10 injured as UP bus catches fire

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances