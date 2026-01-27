10 Most-Visited Monuments Of India

Learn about the historical spots in India most visited by domestic tourists in 2025, as per the Indian ministry of tourism.

These are the top 10 ticketed Archaeological Survey of India monuments in 2024-2025, iconic sites that offer a glimpse into the country's diverse cultural legacy.

Monuments of India that promise unforgettable journeys back into time

1. Taj Mahal, Agra: 6,264,225 Visitors

Possibly the most elegant monument in the world -- built by Shah Jahan to honour his wife Mumtaz Mahal, dead at 38 -- its breathtaking beauty makes viewing it feel as surreal as a dream.

Gazing, face to face, at this looker is one of life's memorable moments.

In 2024-2025, over 6.2 million visitors wandered through its majestic gardens and admired its delicate arches and domes.

2. Sun Temple, Konark: 3, 571,289 Visitors

Shaped like a colossal stone chariot of the Sun God, the Odisha temple drew more than 3.5 million visitors.

Adorned with 24 intricately-sculpted stone wheels, each almost 12 feet across, the chariot is drawn majestically by a team of seven horses. The walls are embellished with magnificent reliefs, many very erotic.

3. Qutub Minar, Delhi: 3,204,760 Visitors

Standing at 62 metres (Delhi's tallest building at 208 metres at Karol Bagh, is many km away) it towers over Delhi's historic landscape.

The 13th century Qutub Minar welcomed over 3.2 million visitors. Nestled at the base of the tower lies the Quwat-ul-Islam mosque. The 399-steps Minar leans slightly -- by just over 65 cm from true vertical.

4. Red Fort, Delhi: 2,884,399 Visitors

Nearly 2.8 million visitors arrived last year at the Shah Jahan-erected fort, dating from the 16th century, to admire its lattice work, the hamams (public baths), Lahori Gate, Diwan-i-Aam, the archeological museum and the museum in honour of India's martyrs.

Its massive red sandstone walls conceal royal apartments, zenanas, audience halls that all offer insight into the emperor's reign.

5. Bibi Ka Maqbara, Aurangabad: 2,004,535 Visitors

Often described as the Deccan's answer to the Taj Mahal, Aurangzeb decided to honour the memory of his wife Dilras in the manner that Shah Jahan honoured Mumtaz Mahal, building a rival mausoleum.

This lesser Taj is charming, getting loads of footfalls too, bringing in 2 million Indian tourists.

6. Ellora Caves, Near Aurangabad: 1,739,873 Visitors

The splendid rock-cut Ellora Caves, home to Buddhist, Hindu and Jain carvings depicting a rich range of deities, saw nearly 1.7 million visitors.

7. Golconda Fort, Hyderabad: 1,563,524 Visitors

Hyderabad's large fort complex had 1.5 million people stopping by. Every corner whispers tales of lost riches and royal might.

8. Agra Fort, Agra: 1,545,550 Visitors

Number of visitors in 2024-2025: 1.5 million visitors. The UNESCO World Heritage Site, also called Lal-Qila or Qila-i-Akbari, had a pivotal role during the Mughal era.

9. Upper Fort Aguada, Goa: 1,358,790 Visitors

This lesser-known site of Goa attracted 1.3 million curious folk.

Perched above Sinquerim beach it is a 17th century Portuguese stronghold. With its accompanying lighthouse, it commands sweeping views of the sometimes blue, sometimes gray Arabian Sea.

10. Charminar, Hyderabad: 1,343,503 Visitors

Located in the heart of Hyderabad, surrounded by buzzing bazaars, bangle hawkers and street food, with its four minarets that are an enduring symbol of the city, the Charminar witnessed 1.3 million visitors.