World's 8 Best Airline Cabin Crews...

The Best Airline Cabin Crew awards celebrate outstanding overall excellence among inflight teams, recognising both technical proficiency, like efficiency, precision and service execution, as well as the human touch, including enthusiasm, attitude, warmth and genuine hospitality, according to SkyTrax.

At 35,000 feet, it isn't just legroom or inflight meals that shape a journey. It's really the people who welcome you aboard, calm your nerves and make the tedious hours in the sky feel effortless.

In 2025, the cabin crew of these airlines stood out for the refined, human flying experience they offer. It is interesting that all of the awarded airlines are Asian.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Unknown author/Wikimedia Commons

1. Singapore Airlines

Building on its achievements from previous years, Singapore Airlines once again claims the top honour in 2025, being crowned the World's Best Cabin Crew.

Graceful, warm and unfailingly attentive, Singapore Airlines' cabin crew are the global gold standard. Every aspect of their service is polished but personal and defines luxury in the air.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANA

2. ANA Or All Nippon Airways

The ANA Group has secured a prestigious five-star rating -- the highest global distinction -- for an impressive 13 years in a row, as recognised by SkyTrax, the world's foremost authority on airline service standards.

Rooted in Japan's famed omotenashi or 'whole-hearted hospitality', its cabin crew delivers care with soft-spoken precision, anticipating needs before passengers even voice them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Cathay

3. Cathay Pacific Airways

Poise meets professionalism aboard Cathay Pacific. The airline's cabin crew excels at serving up long-haul comfort, calm, elegant efficiency, never intruding, yet never missing a detail.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Garuda Indonesia

4. Garuda Indonesia

Its steward and stewardesses blend traditional Indonesian hospitality with world-class training, offering service that feels sincere, respectful and deeply welcoming.

Photograph: Kind courtesy EVA Air

5. EVA Air

Immaculate, measured and highly attentive, the ambassadors in the air of EVA Air, which is headquartered in Taiwan, is known for their detail-oriented approach. Every cabin interaction reflects discipline, courtesy and a strong focus on passenger comfort.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SkyTrax

6. Hainan Airlines

A long-established Chinese five-star airline, Hainan continues to impress with consistently high-quality service across both business and economy class.

Hainan Airlines experience spells modern luxury. Its cabin crew impress with polite, attentive service that complements the airline's premium image.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SkyTrax

7. Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines also holds a coveted five-star airline certification, recognising the exceptional quality of its ground and onboard experience.

Consistency is the hallmark of this airline. From boarding to touchdown, its cabin crew delivers quiet, perfect hospitality whose hallmark is an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaysia Airlines

8. Malaysia Airlines

Warm smiles and genuine care onboard set Malaysia Airlines apart. Its cabin crew brings traditional Malaysian hospitality to their offering, making passengers feel welcomed, valued and at home in the skies.