7 Most Expensive Asian Travel Spots

According to www.budgetyourtrip, Asia is home to some of the world's priciest travel destinations.

Holidays at these spots come with a hefty price tag, and many are favourite haunts for Bollywood stars, often setting social media abuzz.

Exploring these countries in style can seriously test your wallet but are nevertheless lovely places to head to.

A snapshot of the costs of boarding, lodging and local transport at the these most pricey nations:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram and Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

1. Maldives

The Maldives currently tops the list, says www.budgetyourtrip. A popular celebrity vacation hangout, Bollywood loves these tropical isles for the utter luxury and solitude they offer.

From overwater villas to private beach dinners, the holidays that happen here are spendy, spendy, spendy.

On average, travellers spend around ₹31,506 per person, per day, making the Maldives the costliest destination in Asia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

2. Hong Kong

The average daily costs (hotels + food + local transport) per person is around ₹17,553 in the bustling, lively territory of Hong Kong, known for its glittering skyline, fancy shopping and world-class dining.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

3. Singapore

Travellers can expect to spend an average of ₹16,203 per person, per day, making the Lion City one of Asia's more expensive destinations. Marina Bay views to Michelin-starred hawker delights, Singapore promises beautiful experiences.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Brenden Brain/Wikimedia Commons

4. Macao

A Special Administrative Region of China, glitzy, never-sleeps Macao is one of the casino capitals of the world and is sometimes called the Las Vegas of Asia.

Beyond the glitter and glamour, it offers a fascinating mix of Chinese traditions and Portuguese heritage.

The price tag: Average costs per person is around ₹14,403.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Niko Kitsakis/Wikimedia Commons

5. Japan

About ₹12,512 per person, per day is probably what you would pay, on average, to visit the picture-perfect Land of the Rising Sun known for its contrasts, like Tokyo's buzzing neon streets vs Kyoto's tranquil temples.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bernard Gagnon/Wikimedia Commons

6. Taiwan

A traveller's daily expenses hover around ₹11,342 if you plan to see the must-visit sights -- baseball games, Taipei 101, Walls of Taipei, Confucian temples, National Palace Museum -- of the island nation which is flanked by the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

Photograph: Kind courtesy midnight.here/Wikimedia Commons

7. South Korea

Budget ₹10,802 per person daily to have a look around S Korea and take in Gyeongbokgung Palace, Bukchon Hanok Village, the Demilitarized Zone, the port city of Busan.