News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 1 killed, 20 injured in stampede during Makar Mela in Odisha

1 killed, 20 injured in stampede during Makar Mela in Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 14, 2023 22:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least one person was killed and 20 others were injured, four of them seriously, in a stampede in Odisha's Cuttack district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place as a large number of people congregated on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Bridge on the occasion of Makar Mela, a police officer said.

Badamba-Narsinghpur MLA and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra confirmed that one woman, identified as 45-year-old Anjana Swain, died in the incident, while four seriously injured people were admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack city.

Mishra said other injured persons were admitted to a community health centre in Badamba.

 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

"The injured people will get free treatment and I wish their speedy recovery," Patnaik said in a statement.

Athagarh Sub-collector Hemanta Kumar Swain said the incident took place due to a sudden increase in the number of devotees, including women and children, in the afternoon to visit a fair organised on the occasion and also to pay obeisance to Lord Singhanath.

The district administration said the congregation was massive as people were visiting the temple after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Devotees from Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Nayagarh districts had come to the temple in large numbers, the sub-collector said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
In 9 years, temple stampedes killed over 900
In 9 years, temple stampedes killed over 900
7 TDP workers killed in stampede at Naidu's rally
7 TDP workers killed in stampede at Naidu's rally
125 dead in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede
125 dead in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede
Mutilated body found in Delhi after arrest of suspects
Mutilated body found in Delhi after arrest of suspects
China logs nearly 60,000 Covid deaths in last 30 days
China logs nearly 60,000 Covid deaths in last 30 days
Sharad Yadav cremated at his ancestral village in MP
Sharad Yadav cremated at his ancestral village in MP
Derogatory: Victim on Mishra's 'peed on herself' claim
Derogatory: Victim on Mishra's 'peed on herself' claim
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Vaishno Devi stampede: The 12 who died

Vaishno Devi stampede: The 12 who died

Vaishno Devi stampede: Survivors blame shrine board

Vaishno Devi stampede: Survivors blame shrine board

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances