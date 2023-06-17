News
1 dead as police, mob clash over notice to dargah in Gujarat; 174 detained

1 dead as police, mob clash over notice to dargah in Gujarat; 174 detained

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 17, 2023 11:43 IST
One person died allegedly in clashes that erupted in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Friday night with a large group of people pelting stones at police personnel after civic body officials served notice to a dargah to present documents or face removal of alleged encroachment, police said on Saturday.

IMAGE: People gather in front of dargah in Junagarh, Gujarat, June 16, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Junagadh Municipal Corporation served a notice to the dargah asking for presenting its documents within five days.

 

Angered by the alleged anti-encroachment drive, 500-600 people gathered around the dargah situated near the Majewadi Gate and pelted stones at the police officials, vandalised property and set police vehicles on fire.

Superintendent of police Junagadh, Ravi Teja Vasamsetty told ANI, "A mosque near Majewadi Gate was given notice by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation to present documents within five days. Around 500-600 people gathered there yesterday. The police were trying to convince protestors not to block the road."

"Stones were pelted at around 10.15 pm and people attacked police. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Some police personnel got injured in this incident. We have rounded up 174 people. A civilian has died prima facie due to stone pelting but it will be clear after a postmortem report. Further investigation is underway," the SP said. 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
