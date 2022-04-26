News
Ram Navami violence: Demolition drive begins in Gujarat's Himmatnagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 26, 2022 14:57 IST
Civic authorities have started a demolition drive against illegal structures in Gujarat's Himmatnagar city, where a communal clash had broken out during the Ram Navami celebration earlier this month, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A communal clash broke out during a Ram Navami procession, in Himmatnagar on April 10, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bulldozers were being used to remove encroachments in Chhapariya locality of Himmatnagar city in Sabarkantha district, they said.

"The municipality has started carrying out demolition in Chhapariya locality, which is close to where the communal clash had erupted on Ram Navami. Adequate security has been deployed in the area," Superintendent of Police Vishal Vaghela said.

 

A communal clash had broken out near Chhapariya area during a Ram Navami procession on April 10, when members from two communities resorted to pelting stones, leaving some people injured.

Some vehicles were also set on fire during the clash.

The Anand district administration had also earlier carried out a demolition drive using bulldozers to remove structures owned by people allegedly involved in communal clashes in Khambhat town there during the Ram Navami celebration.

On April 10, a Ram Navami procession was also allegedly pelted with stones in Khambhat town. One person was killed and several others were injured in the ensuing violence.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Why 'Bulldozer Politics' Won't Work
'Nobody in India will be saved'
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
Covaxin cleared for 6-12 age group, Corbevax for 5-12
Beijing orders Covid tests for its 21 million people
MHA seeks report from Maha govt on Rana's complaint
SC to list pleas challenging K'taka HC's hijab order
The War Against Coronavirus

'We are becoming a macro image of Pakistan'

Why India Can't Be A Modern, Civilised, Free Society

