Communal clashes on Ram Navami: 1 dead in Gujarat, curfew in MP city

One person was killed and another one injured in a communal clash in Khambhat city of Gujarat during a procession taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, while Himmatnagar city in the state also witnessed violence between members of two communities during a similar event, police said.

In Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city, stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession on Sunday triggering incidents of arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire, prompting authorities to clamp curfew in three areas and Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the entire city.

IMAGE: A policeman near a burnt vehicle as police try to control the situation after a communal clash during the Ram Navami procession, in Himmatnagar, on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Gujarat

The clashing groups indulged in stone pelting and arson at both the places and the police had to lob tear gas shells to bring the situation under control, officials said.

While Khambhat city is located in Anand district, Himmatnagar lies in Sabarkantha district.

"The body of an unidentified man, who appears to be around 65 years old, was recovered from the spot in Khambhat, where two groups pelted each other with stones after a clash broke out between them during a Ram Navami procession late this afternoon," Superintendent of Police Ajeet Rajyan said.

Another person was injured and a few shop cabins were set on fire by the miscreants during the incident, he said, adding that the situation was later brought under control using tear gas shells.

The deceased appears to have died due to the injuries he suffered during the clash. Investigation into the incident is underway, Rajyan said.

A similar clash was reported in Himmatnagar and police had to use tear gas shells to control the violent mob that damaged some vehicles and shops, police said.

"Two groups clashed and pelted each other with stones over a Ram Navami procession. During the melee, some persons were hit by stones. But the situation was brought under control in some time," Vishal Vaghela, Sabarkantha's Superintendent of Police, said.

The agitators also set on fire three to four two-wheelers.

A large deployment of police personnel is has been made to maintain law and order there, he said.

Madhya Pradesh

Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city.

Khargone superintendent of police Sidharth Choudhary and two police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting along with some people.

Khargone District Collector Anugrah P said Section 144 of CrPC (banning assembly of four or more people) has been imposed in the entire city.

"Curfew has been clamped in three areas including Talab Chowk and Tavdi in the city," he said, adding that incidents of minor arson occurred following the pelting of stones.

When the Ram Navami procession started from the Talab Chowk area near the district headquarters stones were pelted at the gathering, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control the situation. Some policemen and people were injured, said Khargone Additional Collector Sumersingh Mujalde.

The procession was supposed to take a round of Khargone city but it was abandoned midway after the violence, the collector added.

The Khargone SP sustained injury to his foot and admitted to a private hospital.

When PTI contacted the SP, a police personnel who attended the call said that Choudhary was resting.

"The SP has sustained injury to his foot. He is fine," the police personnel said in the night.