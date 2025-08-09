Why This Congress Leader Defected To JD-U

'The Congress has faded and fighting for survival.'

IMAGE: Congress leader Ashok Kumar Ram with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Janata Dal-United leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan 'Lalan' Singh after joining the JD-U. Photograph: Kind courtesy JD-U/X

Veteran Congress leader Ashok Kumar Ram, a six time MLA in Bihar and former minister, quit the Congress recently and joined Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United.

Ashok Ram -- a former working president of the Bihar Congress Committee -- was a Congressman for nearly four decades. His father was also a Congress MLA and MP.

"Nitish is a must for Bihar, taking this factor into view I have joined the JD-U," Ashok Ram tells Rediff Senior Contributor M I Khan.

Why did you leave the Congress suddenly? Were you unsure of getting a ticket to contest the Bihar assembly election?

No, no. I will not contest the Bihar assembly election after joining the JD-U. I have contested and won elections several times.

I was feeling suffocated in the Congress, and there is no hope for its future politics.

It is a matter directly related to safeguarding the interest of Bihar. Taking the prevailing scenario in Bihar into consideration I decided to leave the Congress, which has become the RJD's B team.

Nitish Kumar has changed the face of Bihar through development and this government should return to power.

Nitish is a must for Bihar, taking this factor into view I have joined the JD-U. I will strengthen the hands of Nitish Kumar.

I have no regret about quitting the Congress.

There is a buzz in political circles that what forced you to quit the Congress was first, you were not appointed state Congress president and second, the party did not given an assurance of a ticket for your son to contest the election.

Right now I will not say much on this. All this is part of the stories planted by powerful Congress leaders.

The Congress is not visible in Bihar, it has faded and fighting for survival.

If the JD-U gives a ticket, my son will contest the polls, what is the surprise in it?

Dalits are being ignored in the Congress in Bihar. They have been fighting within the party to get their right place and share.

Rahul Gandhi has reportedly been taking interest in Bihar.

I don't want to say anything about Rahul Gandhi and wish him good luck.

The Congress in March appointed Dalit MLA Rajesh Ram as the Bihar Congress president.

Appointing a Dalit leader as state Congress president will not make any difference because Dalits are neglected and ignored in the party. Rajesh Ram is a powerless state president.

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks during the Bihar Bandh protest in Patna, July 9, 2025, against the Election Commission's electoral roll revision ahead of the assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

What will be your role in the JD-U given your long experience in politics in the state?

It is for Nitish Kumar to decide. I have no plan for now how to play active politics. If the JD-U will give any responsibility, I will try to fulfill it.

There are newspaper reports about Nitish Kumar's indifferent health.

Nitish is fit and healthy. I met him recently, spoke to him, found him active as usual.

A senior Congress leader called you an opportunist after you left the party.

No comment. Neither has any Congress leader spoken to me nor have I talked to them after I resigned from the party.

