'There Is No One Like Shibu Soren'

'Shibu Soren was the tallest leader of tribals in the country.'

IMAGE: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder patron Shibu Soren passed away on Monday, August 4, 2025, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former MP Shailendra Mahto, who joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha led by Shibu Soren in 1978, worked closely with the JMM founder patron till the mid 1990s.

He was actively involved in the movement led by Shibu Soren for a separate Jharkhand state.

Shibu Soren passed away at the Sir Ganga Ram hospital in New Delhi on Monday August 4, 2025.

Shailendra Mahto was elected twice -- in 1989 and 1991 -- to the Lok Sabha from Jamshedpur.

He quit the JMM and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1996 after he was made an accused in the infamous MPs bribery case along with Shibu Soren and Simon Marandi for allegedly voting in favour of the P V Narasimha Rao-led Congress government during a no confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. He later turned government approver in the case.

Abha Mahto, his wife, is also a two time BJP MP from Jamshedpur.

Shailendra Mahto is no longer active in politics and has shifted his focus to reading and writing. He says he has written seven books including Jharkhand ki Samargatha about the movement for a separate Jharkhand state.

"Shibu Soren's fight for a separate Jharkhand state was a big struggle. Successive governments at the Centre and in undivided Bihar lodged several cases against him, framed him in false cases, arrested and sent him to jail time and again," Mr Mahto tells Rediff Senior Contributor M I Khan.

When did you first meet Shibu Soren?

Five years after Shibu Soren and Vinod Bihari Mahto founded the JMM (in 1973), I joined him in 1978 and started working with him during the fight for a separate Jharkhand, which saw many ups and downs.

My association with him lasted over two decades.

I led the JMM's movement in the Kolhan region (Jamshedpur). Shibu Soren always encouraged, helped and stood with us whenever there was a need for his support.

How do you assess Shibu Soren's role in the long fight for a separate Jharkhand state?

The movement for a separate state began in 1950 led by Jaipal Singh, the well-known hockey player. After that several leaders led the movement, they came and went. But the entire movement for a separate state changed after the JMM was formed under Shibu Soren's leadership.

Shibu Soren made it clear that the movement for a separate Jharkhand state would have to move beyond submitting memoranda and raising voices.

It was Shibu Soren who included the issue of Jal, Jungle and Jameen (Water, Forest and Land) in the movement that was directly connected to the people, mainly tribals.

Besides, he also launched a fight for other problems like rampant liquor addiction.

Many people may not be aware that Shibu Soren was inspired by the 1971 liberation of Bangladesh led by the Mukti Bahini.

Shibu Soren was so impressed by the Mukti Bahini that he named the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on its lines.

Shibu Soren used to remind us then that only demanding a separate Jharkhand state would not make a difference, we would have to fight on the ground for it by mobilising people, ready to face police action and suppression by the government.

IMAGE: Shibu Soren waves to supporters at his residence in Ranchi. Photograph: Reuters

Was Shibu Soren a real fighter for the tribal cause?

He was the tallest leader of tribals in the country, a legendary figure. There is no match for him as far as tribal leadership is concerned.

His commitment to empowering tribals and their development was the top most agenda of his struggle.

He was of the view that a separate Jharkhand state would pave the path for development of tribals, who have been exploited and suppressed for decades.

I link him to Nelson Mandela as Shibu Soren struggled long for the cause of tribals like Nelson Mandela did for the black people in South Africa.

There was no tribal leader of his stature in the country.

His fight for a separate Jharkhand state was a big struggle.

Successive governments at the Centre and in undivided Bihar lodged several cases against him, framed him in false cases, arrested and sent him to jail time and again.

Can you tell us something about his lifestyle?

Shibu Soren was humble and down to earth, a man of movement, fight and struggle. A true son of the soil, committed and dedicated for the empowerment and development of tribals.

Shibu Soren, a Santhal tribal, was a vegetarian and dead against liquor consumption. He was worried about rampant liquor addiction among tribals.

In fact, Shibu Soren came to politics from social activism as he launched his first campaign against money laundering and liquor when he was a young student. His father was killed by the money lender and liquor trader nexus after he (the father) led a movement against them.

This incident changed him completely and he began a fight against exploitation at the village level early in his life.

IMAGE: Shibu Soren takes the oath as Jharkhand's sixth chief minister in Ranchi, August 27, 2008. Photograph: Rajesh Kumar Sen/Reuters

Why did you leave Shibu Soren when the movement for a separate state was at its peak? Was there any differences with him?

No political differences with Shibu Soren. I had no rivalry with him because I entered politics, learnt everything from him and worked under his leadership.

I wanted a separate Jharkhand state sooner than later and I was offered an assurance by senior BJP leader Govindacharya that his party would help to materialise the old demand.

Govindacharya facilitated my meeting with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani; all three assured me that a separate Jharkhand state would be formed soon.

IMAGE: Shibu Soren, then Jharkhand chief minister, speaks to JMM workers in Ranchi after he lost an assembly by-election, January 8, 2009. Photograph: Rajesh Kumar Sen/Reuters

What was your relationship with Shibu Soren like after you joined the BJP?

Whenever I came face to face with Shibu Soren, he used to repeatedly remind me to put pressure on the BJP leadership for a separate state.

Why did Shibu Soren miss the opportunity to become Jharkhand's first chief minister after it bifurcated from Bihar in 2000?

Though I was in the BJP I openly raised the name of Guruji (Shibu Soren) for the post in view of his long struggle and unparalleled role in realising a separate Jharkhand state.

My stand was simple: If the BJP could support Nitish Kumar to become chief minister of Bihar despite the fact that Nitish did not have the numbers in his favour I suggested why not support Shibu Soren for chief minister after Jharkhand was formed?

After that I was sidelined in the BJP as it angered local BJP leaders. This was the main reason I was ignored and neglected in the BJP.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu -- a former Jharkhand governor -- visited the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi to pay her respects to the late Shibu Soren. She offered her condolences to his son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Photograph: ANI/X

Why did you not return to the JMM and Shibu Soren?

I never tried to return to the JMM, my original home. I met Shibu Soren several times but neither did I request him to rejoin the JMM nor did he ask me to do so.

My political career was ruined by the BJP and after 2004 I left politics and shifted to writing books. I have authored seven books and follow the path of spiritualism.

Shibu Soren was a true guardian of mine, he always helped me. His son Hemant Soren's wife call me brother and his son calls me Chacha. I have a close relationship with his family.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff