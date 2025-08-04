HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren passes away

Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren passes away

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 04, 2025 10:43 IST

x

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder Shibu Soren died on Monday, his son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

He was 81.

IMAGE: Shibu Soren had been the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for the past 38 years and is recognised as the party's founding patron. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shibu Soren, a former chief minister of the eastern state, was undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems.

"Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all... I have become 'shunya' (zero) today," Hemant Soren posted on X.

 

Shibu Soren had been regularly receiving treatment at the hospital for an extended period of time.

According to Dr A K Bhalla, chairman of the Nephrology Department of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Shibu Soren was declared dead at 8.56 am.

The tribal leader died after a prolonged illness.

"He was suffering from kidney ailments, and had suffered a stroke a month and a half back. He was on life support for the last one month," the doctor said.

"He was admitted here recently, so we came to see him. His health issues are currently being examined," Hemant Soren had said on June 24 when his father was admitted to the hospital in the national capital.

Last week, Hemant Soren had said that Shibu Soren had fought several battles and he would win his health battle too.

Shibu Soren had been the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for the past 38 years and is recognised as the party's founding patron.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Just who is Shibu Soren?
Jharkhand power couple proves influence over tribals
Jharkhand power couple proves influence over tribals
How Shibu Soren's close aide became BJP's asset
How Shibu Soren's close aide became BJP's asset
Jolt to JMM as Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law joins BJP
Jolt to JMM as Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law joins BJP
Shibu Soren acquitted in 1975 massacre case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

In the Footsteps of Mahavatar Narsimha

webstory image 2

Haier Civic X11 Robots Now In India

webstory image 3

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

VIDEOS

Dhoni Opens Up on Chennai Bond in Rare Appearance11:04

Dhoni Opens Up on Chennai Bond in Rare Appearance

Prayagraj streets turn into streams as heavy rainfall wreaks havoc5:00

Prayagraj streets turn into streams as heavy rainfall...

Stylish Touchdown: Zareen Khan at Mumbai Airport0:58

Stylish Touchdown: Zareen Khan at Mumbai Airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD