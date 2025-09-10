'Punjab floods are a calamity.'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Gurdaspur, September 9, 2025. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Punjab is grappling with one of the worst flood crises in its history, with vast stretches of the state submerged under water.

From Firozpur to Amritsar, nearly 100,000 homes have been destroyed, entire farmlands have been washed away, and livestock casualties are mounting.

In many areas, the water level reached up to 30 feet, making it impossible for residents to continue their daily lives.

The impact is catastrophic, and the situation continues to worsen by the day.



"Approximately 350 km in Punjab is completely submerged in water. In some villages the water level is 30 feet making living impossible in those places. Homes are destroyed and so have crops," Parminder Singh Pinki, the Congress MLA from Firozpur, tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.

What is the situation in Punjab now?



It is very bad. The last time we faced this kind of situation was in 1988. It is worse this time.

Punjab floods are a calamity. Right from Firozpur to Amritsar nearly 1 lakh homes have been completely damaged due to floods. Cattle have died. And farmers have lost their farmlands. They won't be able to sow anything this season because water has flooded their fields.

Moreover, the Punjab state government is doing nothing to improve the situation.

What about the central government?

I am appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he needs to immediately do something to solve the problems of the people of Punjab. Rajiv Gandhi in 1988 had given Rs 1,000 crore as aid to Punjab.

Today, Punjab needs Rs 40,000 crore in aid. Punjab has always stood with the nation in times of crisis and today it is time for the Government of India to stand by Punjab.

IMAGE: An aerial view of flood-affected areas in Gurdaspur, September 9, 2025. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Is the situation so bad because you are demanding Rs 40,000 crore from the Government of India which is a lot of money?

Approximately 350 km in Punjab is completely submerged in water. In some villages the water level is 30 feet making living impossible in those places. Homes are destroyed and so have crops. Schools have shut down in most parts of the state which are submerged in floods.

We don't have any industries to support us and it is only agriculture that supports us which is ruins at the moment. Therefore, I am stating we need Rs 40,000 crore for Punjab.

Is it true that the boundary fencing with Pakistan has been damaged due to the floods?

Barbed wires (at the India-Pakistan border) has broken in some places. This time the weather bureau warned the state there will be heavy to very heavy rains but the state government of Punjab (which is ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party) did not pay heed.

The government should have got active and worked in coordination with disaster management committees but they did not do it. From our party's side, all the Congress MPs are contributing Rs 25 lakh to help the people of Punjab.

IMAGE: Senior officials brief the prime minister on the flood situation in Punjab, September 9, 2025. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

What impact will the floods have on India because agricultural land is submerged?

It will impact foodgrains because the rice crop has been destroyed. Moreover, farmers won't be able to grow the wheat crop because the land is submerged in water.

How did the Punjab government fail in dealing with the floods?

It is failure for sure. The rains started pouring from August 21 non-stop and till August 25 nobody took this matter seriously. Nobody could foresee the danger. The authorities let the water accumulate in the Ranjit Sagar dam till 150,000 cusec. They released the water all in one go which caused the flood.

They should have let the water discharge slowly which they did not do. Had they discharged the water slowly the ground too would have absorbed the water slowly.

(Note: When flood waters submerged villages and breached embankments in Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Amritsar, many thought the Bhakra Nangal and Pong dams were responsible for the flood.

But this time, it wasn't the Sutlej or Beas rivers that unleashed the greatest fury. It was the Ravi, fed by sudden release from Punjab's Ranjit Sagar dam that brought flood devastation to the state.)

I thank all the NGOs who have come from across India and are working on the rescue efforts. Unfortunately, the Punjab government is sleeping.

IMAGE: Senior officials in Gurdaspur, September 9, 2025, brief Prime Minister Modi about the extent of damage due to the floods in Punjab. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

What is the situation in your constituency?

In my constituency 35 villages are submerged in water. One of my party workers who was involved in rescue efforts unfortunately died due to drowning. I have given motorboats in my constituency to help people.

I am trying my best to send medicines and relief material to every nook and corner of my constituency.

In material terms, what does Punjab needs now?

Crops have been destroyed, people want money in their hands. Atleast, Rs 50,000 must be compensated by the government for each person who has 1 acre land of farming. Everyone has identity cards and proof of holding land. Money must reach the right hands.

