'Nitish Kumar Will Be Chief Minister From 2025 to 2030'

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Photograph: @JduonlineX/ANI Photo

Senior Janata Dal-United leader, its chief spokesperson and former Bihar minister Neeraj Kumar, known for championing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cause, is confident that "Nitishji" will continue in office.

"Nitishji's work for women's empowerment is such that women publicly say that Nitish Kumar has worked like a son and brother," Neeraj Kumar tells Rediff Senior Contributor M I Khan.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party supporters in Patna offer sweets to a picture of Nitish Kumar to celebrate the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the Bihar assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

Did you expect such a landslide victory for the NDA?

We expected a majority, but this is a thumping majority given by the people.

I was hopeful that the NDA led by our leader Nitishji will return to power. This is more than we expected.

Sometimes people give you more than you expect on the basis of your work and good governance.

Who do you credit for the massive mandate in Bihar?

This victory is the result of Nitish Kumar's 20 years of work.

It is also a joint victory of Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our coalition partners -- Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha. They have an important contribution in this.

It was not only the issue of vikas (development); social engineering on the ground also played a role in the poll outcome.

Nitishji has given a stable government in the state and the NDA government at the Centre helped to work smoothly for development and to implement different schemes for the welfare of the poor, empowerment of women and the weaker and marginalised sections of society.

Our combination (NDA) was intact on the ground and our government's work was visible, like roads, pucca streets to narrow lanes, tap water, free electricity, and all the schemes reaching the people.

Youth and women have faith in Nitish.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

What went wrong with the Mahagathbandan? Why were they wiped out?

People refused to take seriously what the Mahagathbandan leaders were trying to tell them against us. They failed to set an agenda in the elections.

There was an issue of credibility and faith among the people, who were not ready to believe the promises made by the Mahagathbandan to them.

The personal attacks against Nitishji also backfired and harmed them.

What moved people was what Nitishji repeatedly said at his election rallies, reminding people that he has not done anything for himself or for his family.

What attracted people were Nitishji's words that whenever he got an opportunity to work, he worked for the people and the development of Bihar.

Nitishji's work for women's empowerment is such that women publicly say that Nitish Kumar has worked like a son and brother.

IMAGE: Senior JD-U leader Neeraj Kumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neeraj Kumar/Facebook

Nitish Kumar was not named the CM candidate this time by BJP leaders and the poll outcome has made the BJP the single largest party. So will Nitish Kumar continue as chief minister?

The NDA contested the polls under Nitish Kumar's leadership and won with a massive mandate.

PM Modi and HM Shah have made it clear that there is no vacancy for CM.

It is clear that Nitishji is the leader of the NDA and the next government will be headed by him.

We are confident and sure that Nitishji is set to continue as CM because the people voted for him and the mandate was for him.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal has stated that the NDA's newly elected MLAs will elect the leader who will be the next chief minister?

There is no importance to and meaning in any person saying anything.

Modi and Shah made it clear that the next government will be led by Nitishji.

