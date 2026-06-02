'Job Market Is Collapsing Like Pack Of Cards'

'You have seen the retrenchments by big corporates in the IT industry because they are not getting enough offers.'

'MSMEs in the manufacturing sector are really struggling. They do not know what to do. They are not able to predict what will happen tomorrow.'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points 'Those who seek jobs outside India -- like those who go to the Gulf, Singapore, Malaysia, the US, etc -- have come down drastically in the last one year.'

'Those who are involved in the services sector in the software industry. AI is the disruptor here.'

'The share of manufacturing in GDP is already getting lower and lower and lower. With automation and robotics coming in, jobs in manufacturing are also shrinking.'

An overall unemployment rate of 5.2%, which means approximately 35 to 40 million people unemployed in India, of which youth unemployment (ages 15 to 29) is over 15% and nearly 40% for higher education graduates.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have pulled out over Rs 2 lakh crore from India's secondary markets in the first four months of 2026 which is close to the entire 2025 full-year level.

India's MSME sector that contributes around 31% to GDP, 49% of exports and the country's second-largest employer supporting over 330 million people, is struggling to stay afloat.

This is the state of the Indian economy now.

All this is happening in the midst of the US-Israel war on Iran, and AI acting as a disruptor.

How will India overcome all these obstacles?

"The rulers of the country are calling the time as Amrit Kaal. I am calling this Parama Paadam, the game of Snakes and Ladders," K E Raghunathan, convenor, Consortium of Indian Associations, tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier in the first part of a must-read two-part interview.

What must worry India most? The highly publicised growth story getting affected by the war in Iran? Rising unemployment> White collar jobs disappearing due to AI? MSMEs in a bad state?

The worrying part for India at the moment will be job loss.

When you talk about job losses, there are three things that are impacting jobs in India.

One is, those who seek jobs outside India -- like those who go to the Gulf, Singapore, Malaysia, the US, etc -- have come down drastically in the last one year.

The second one is those who are involved in the services sector in the software industry. AI is the disruptor here.

The third one is manufacturing activities. As you know, manufacturing is shrinking in India. The share of manufacturing in GDP is already getting lower and lower and lower. With automation and robotics coming in, jobs in manufacturing are also shrinking.

These are the three main concerns we are facing today.

The unemployment rate right now is 5.2%; urban unemployment is more than 6%. Some studies say the unemployment monster could wreak havoc in India by 2026 end.

I would say it has already started creating havoc.

You have seen the retrenchments by big corporates in the IT industry because they are not getting enough service offers.

MSMEs in the manufacturing sector are really struggling. They do not know what to do. They are not able to predict what will happen tomorrow.

On one side, there is the Iran war, and on the other side is inflation. On the third side is the increase in raw material cost.

The biggest challenge India is facing today is the exchange rate setbacks.

See, we are still a largely importing country from China, and there is a huge trade deficit.

If you take the textile industry, you have a lot of things that are imported, including the buttons, the zips, the labels, the stickers.. everything is getting imported from China.

So the exchange rate has actually impacted us badly.

The reality is, the job market is collapsing like a pack of cards.

Have we built our empire as a pack of cards is the question?

Have we created a film set of illusion?

The talk of the fastest growing economy, high rate of GST collections, etc a myth?

Are we artificially inflating the balloon which is going to burst soon?

If you take entrepreneurship, there is an insecure feeling. That is because governance has taken a backseat now.

Day before yesterday, the finance minister in her address at the Small Industries Development Bank of India said, lending to MSMEs and repayment by them should be in accordance with their seasonal businesses.

If she is so concerned about it, why is she not instructing the banks to do so? Why is she requesting like a commoner?

She is the finance minister and she is supposed to understand the problem, find a solution and implement it.

IMAGE: Women workers work at a textile unit in Tamil Nadu. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

In 2021 when we spoke, that was five years ago, you said the MSMEs were in the ICU. Are they on the deathbed now?

MSMEs are literally in a coma.

In a coma means you can't predict whether you will wake up tomorrow or not, and you do not know what is happening around you.

Yes, the MSMEs are in a coma status.

New technologies are coming, obsolete ones are disappearing, banks are making huge profit margins at the cost of MSME loan repayments and squeezing them to death.

Till now, we have not received any sort of redressal from the Government of India.

In spite of the war, in spite of trade tariffs, in spite of the disruptions, in spite of inflation, we have not received any kind of relief.

Not even temporary relief.

IMAGE: A worker checks the quality of shoes at a leather factory in Kanpur, May 12, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

It is said that the war has affected MSME clusters connected to the leather industry and the textile industry in Tamil Nadu very badly...

When the war started, the MSMEs were already affected.

We have to understand, getting a heart attack for the first time is different from getting a heart attack for the third time. When your heart is already weak, the second and third attacks make the heart weaker and weaker.

Trade tariffs by America had a greater impact on Indian exporters.

The government spoke about signing agreements with the UK and EU, and building huge future businesses.

Where is it in reality? Where is the business?

The trade tariffs by America was a huge setback for the industries. We are suffering as there is no relief, there is no first aid, and there is no treatment either.

Then came the war, and the war disrupted everything because of the energy and gas crisis.

Welding stopped in the factories because getting oxyacetylene flame has stopped.

Fabrication units have stopped. Cost of raw materials have gone up tremendously.

Price of M-sand used in civil construction has gone up by 72%. Cement price has gone up, Power costs have gone up.

Price of every single item has gone up.

So the bearing capacity of the micro and small enterprises has gone.

Hence the MSMEs are in a coma.

The rulers of the country are calling the time as Amrit Kaal.

I am calling this as Parama Paadam, the game of Snakes and Ladders.

The MSMEs are today forced to play the snakes and ladders game. Every time they go up, there is a snake there to swallow them and bring them down.

In fact, they have no energy to rise and go up now. They have no energy to even survive.

That's why I said we are in a coma stage.

But the authorities don't care.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff