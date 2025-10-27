'I Want The South Asian Community To Feel They Have A Voice At City Hall'

'As Mayor, I will use my platform to reject any efforts by the Trump administration to curtail immigration.'

IMAGE: James Solomon with his wife and three daughters. Photograph: Kind courtesy James Solomon/Facebook

James Solomon, who is running for Mayor of Jersey City, is reaching out to the city's vibrant Indian American community, One of its largest and most dynamic groups.

Indian Americans have played a vital role in shaping Jersey City's culture, economy, and innovation, from small businesses along Newark Avenue to leadership in technology and education.

Solomon believes that this community deserves a strong voice in City Hall and a meaningful seat at the table when decisions are made about schools, neighborhood development, public safety, and support for entrepreneurs.

James Solomon shared his plans with Rediff US Special Correspondent Abhijit J Masih to connect directly with the Indian American community and share his vision for Jersey City.

Indian American residents are a sizable population in Jersey City. What specific representation targets do you have in mind by year one?

Will you establish a South Asian community advisory council?

I'm proud to have Mamta Singh on our slate, who would be the first Indian American ever elected to the City Council.

Furthermore, I am committed to establishing multiple community advisory councils, including a South Asian advisory council, to help guide the city's work with our South Asian community.

In terms of specific representation targets, I have always believed that the city works best when members of our communities are directly contributing to our city government, whether it's through government or elected office.

I plan to ensure city hiring practices are inclusive of our locals, including the vibrant immigrant network that makes our city the most diverse in the country.

What's your plan to expand dual-language/heritage language supports (Gujarati, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi) and culturally responsive curricula in Jersey City public schools?

One of my first plans as mayor is to appoint a deputy mayor for education, dedicated to liaising between our elected board of education, the school district, parents, teachers, and the city.

I plan to work with the deputy mayor and the elected JCBOE (Jersey City Board Of Education) and other educational institutions in Jersey City (like the Jersey City Public Library) to ensure that: Our English language learner programming supports our students' needs while honoring their backgrounds and cultures and home language; our public school curriculum honors the contributions of people from diverse backgrounds to our society; our public and school libraries feature literature that reflects and is representative of our student population; that Jersey City has afterschool programming that honors and celebrates the cultural diversity of our students.

IMAGE: James Solomon attends a Red Saree event in Jersey City with Indian Americans. Photograph: Kind courtesy James Solomon/Facebook

The recent presidential proclamation on H-1B visas has jolted the immigrant community, especially Indian Americans who are the biggest beneficiaries. As mayor, how will you advocate -- practically and publicly -- for affected residents, startups, and employers?

President Trump's plan to charge $100,000 per H-1B visas is untenable, and risks decimating our city's South Asian community -- many of whom have used H1-B as a way to build lives in America and give back to this country.

As mayor, I will use my platform to reject any efforts by the Trump administration to curtail immigration.

I am not afraid to say these things publicly because I don't take a dime from anyone associated with the MAGA movement.

How do you plan to support and help families and employers navigate the new H-1B environment?

As mayor, I plan on ramping up the activities of our division of immigrant affairs (DIA) to include legal resources and services for folks in need of assistance.

We will include regular updates in the DIA newsletter on the status of H-1B, as well as work with the county and our state and federal representatives to coordinate a citywide response.

IMAGE: James Solomon speaks at an event in Jersey City. Photograph: Kind courtesy James Solomon/Facebook

International students at local colleges are rattled. What will your action plan be to preserve talent?

Beyond the fear that international students have because of the Trump administration's immigration restrictions, right now, the job market is collapsing and affordable housing is out of reach for thousands of residents.

As mayor, I have to make sure that Jersey City is a safe, welcoming, and affordable place for everyone to live -- no matter who is President.

We will also ensure students in Jersey City can explore entrepreneurship opportunities right here.

IMAGE: James Solomon canvasses for the mayoral election in Jersey City. Photograph: Kind courtesy James Solomon/Facebook

What are your short term and long term deliverables for South Asian communities?

I want the South Asian community to feel like they have a voice and presence at City Hall.

If, at the end of my time in public service, our South Asian community feels like they're partners in building a Jersey City for all of us, then I will count that a major success.

Finally, what's the one measurable promise to South Asian Jersey City you want judged on two years into your term?

Two years into my term, I want the South Asian community in Jersey City to say: James helped lower our rents, made it easier for us to start small businesses and buy homes, and made sure our schools and communities met the full potential of every South Asian child that calls Jersey City home.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff