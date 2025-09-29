'Do We Go Back To India? Do We Stay?'

'The kids are already used to this place. We go back and that's a different environment.'

'So, mentally, emotionally we are stressed.'

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff

Anxiety, wariness, confusion and resignation were all responses that those relying on H1B visas had about the sharp hikes proposed in H1B visa fees. The most response was one of confusion.

Still, Vinay, a qualitative engineer, is phlegmatic about the proposed changes.

The former student, who did optional practical training (OPT) before getting an H1B visa in 2021, was unsettled by initial reports that suggested the administration would "take out all H1Bs in the country, and those who want to remain would have to pay $100,000 per year."

"I thought I would wait for final instructions," Vinay said.

His current visa will see him through 2027.

"If nothing changes, I will leave," said Vinay, who admitted that he was worried what the government would do. He believes changes in the system should benefit both the recipient of the visa and the government.

Vinay said one concern he had was that people coming from elsewhere on H1B visas were often treated on par with people like himself who earned a degree and had work experience in the US. One thing he's thankful for is that he has paid off all the debt he had accrued in pursuit of higher education.

That was not the case for Abhishek. He had experience in India as a senior manager in a global financial service, and took a Rs 50 lakh loan to fund his education.

"I am worried because the interest rates are very high and my interest on loan amount is increasing exponentially," he said in an e-mail.

Now an MBA on OPT status, Abhishek has struggled to find an employer willing to recognise his experience and education and take him in.

"As of now, I have work authorization for three years in the US. Once I find a job and am settled, I will seek an O1 visa (with extraordinary ability or achievement in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics). There is a lot of uncertainty and disruption."

"The proposed H1B changes came as a shock initially," he wrote. "I feel it's going to be more difficult to find a job here in the US. There is already great talent in the US facing uncertainty because not all companies are ready to provide sponsorship for H1B. Now with the $100k fees levied on employer to hire people on H1B visas, it will [be] much more difficult for job seekers."

Sudhakar, a lead AI architect at an AI product company, is not directly affected by the changes, but sees it in the teams he works with.

"The mood is one of confusion," he said. "It's a scary situation for them. But there is more confusion because its' not clear what the changes will look like, particularly for people going back to India and having to get their stamping done.

"Even if the press secretary [Karolina Leavitt] says the rules only apply to new H1B, people don't trust the news. They don't want to take a chance right now."

Companies, Sudhakar says, were already reluctant to sponsor people who were on OPT status or sought H1Bs. This could make them double down.

Sudhakar saw one small silver lining, though.

"Companies hiring people on H1B visas that rely on fraud will run into issues for sure. These companies first have to pay the large sum before bringing people over," he said.

Some people are not as concerned. Shailabh was confused by the early announcements but concluded it won't affect him at present.

"I have my petition approved for some time and I have no travel plans in place for at least for the next two years," he said.

Prithvi, a quality engineer in the insurance industry with a master's degree in computer applications from India, has less reason to be phlegmatic.

"We were anxious," Prithvi said of the initial period after hearing of the proposed changes. "There was no clarity. We didn't know what to believe, what not to believe. My application was under renewal. What to do? Do we go back to India? Do we stay?"

Prithvi, who has to go to India to get the renewed H1B stamped, has this concern: "At re-entry, what will be the scenario." With no green card in process, the family may have to go back.

Initially, Prithvi had not planned to stay long.

"We were thinking of going back in three years. We wanted to see American culture, see how they work. Plus, it would be a great addition to our profile, a great experience," Prithvi said.

"But after staying here, we liked it. We thought, let's stay a little longer. That's why we delayed planning for the green card. We were happy with the way things were. Now with this decision, daily different rules come up.

"We kept an open mind. But subconsciously we are anxious. The kids are already used to this place. We go back and that's a different environment. Here they teach slowly. In India teaching is pretty fast-paced and competitive. So, mentally, emotionally we are stressed."

Prithvi addressed the impression people in India have about the lives of those on work visas in the US:

"We have to be pretty honest when talking to people there. People here often don't paint a true picture of the stressful situation [they deal with], People may want to earn well here. But the situation is unpredictable. They can try for visas other than the H1B."

Pratik, a VP in a financial services company, was also roiled by the confusing messages.

"This creates panic. People were in panic," he said, going on to describe a disquieting video he saw of people rushing to get off a flight ready for departure once they heard the initial news that their lives and livelihood could be badly impacted.

He also read about one person who went for a family member's death anniversary, and had to pay an exorbitant sum to return in haste after some companies sent out messages calling employees back.

While he has a better idea of what is going on, Pratik is seeing things differently.

"There is no change of plans yet. But at the back of my mind, I know I need a backup plan," he said. "Earlier, there was no thought of [one]. Now I have to search what the job market in India is like."

Adarsh, a senior site reliability engineer at a health and securities firm, says he talked to his immigration lawyer and, despite concerns, still plans to go to India to get his H1B visa stamped.

"Everywhere I go, this is the discussion. Everybody is worried." he said, but he himself initially decided that getting stressed was not the answer.

"Whatever happens, happens," was how he saw it initially.

"My wife saw the postings and was very worried, only because she is soon traveling to India and wasn't sure if she couldn't take all the household goods. Until then I was OK."

Adarsh, who has no educational or house loans, is not very concerned, because the changes are not likely to have an immediate effect on him. But he said he knew of others who had already begun applying for jobs in India.

Samit [name changed on request], a technology consultant in a utilities company, expressed concern about the constant buffeting that visa holders face.

"It was more like, here we go again," he said, describing his initial reaction to news about the proposed changes.

He described an earlier effort to scale back the programme that permitted some on H4 (dependent) visas, and the requirement that people need to go back to their country to get their H1B visas instead of the nearest foreign country.

Samit said the uncertainty affected plans "to buy a house, settle here... Maybe this place is not for us... It's not just about existence, you need a long-term runway."

He also sees the current changes as being detrimental to America's growth.

"This economy is built on talent," he said. "Australia and the UK does not have access to such a talent pool. Instead of punishing abusers of the system, [administration measures are] affecting people who are tax-paying, assimilated."

He pointed out that as early as 2015, Canada had decided to capitalise on the labyrinthine American system, using its Express Entry system to woo high-tech workers.

Samit said he is still optimistic, whatever happens.

"Wherever I go, I'll be successful," he said. "Even if I go back, patthar to nahi todna hai, na? [I won't have to break rocks for a living, right?]"

THE H1B CRISIS