'Challenges Are Not New To Us'

'Unfortunately the treasury is empty, in zero. So we have to first make money for the development activities of the state, and also to continue the welfare measures.'

IMAGE: V D Satheesan is sworn in as Kerala's chief minister in Thiruvananthapuram, May 18, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy @INCIndia/X

After the United Democratic Front's massive victory in the 2026 assembly elections and a suspenseful ten days, Vadessery Damodaran Satheesan was sworn in as Kerala's 24th chief minister on Monday, May 18, 2026, morning.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, the 8-time MLA from Kottayam, was home minister in the Oommen Chandy government.

"Once V D Satheesan was declared as the CLP (Congress Legislature Party) leader, there was no difference of opinion from anyone. Everybody accepted the decision of the high command," Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier in an interview recorded before his name was announced as the next speaker of the Kerala assembly.

Key Points 'Satheesan is an efficient leader. He knows how everything functions.'

'The IUML is the second largest partner in the UDF. So, when you choose the chief minister, their opinion matters.'

'From the results, you see that all the communities trusted the Congress and the UDF.'

'It was not a fight. it was only differences of opinion'

How do you look at the more than 100 seats won by the UDF? Is it the effort of Team UDF or was it anti-incumbency and anger against the LDF?

I see this fantastic win as the joint work of all the UDF partners. I do not want to name any one person or any one party as I see this as the united effort of all the UDF partners.

When you look at such a fantastic result, you will understand that there was a very big anti-incumbency factor that played in the election.

But it was not seen or understood by the LDF leaders.

When we were campaigning, we could feel that all sections of people in society were against the LDF government.

During the election, I would say we understood the psychology of the people as we travelled with them.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with V D Satheesan at the swearing-in ceremony, May 18, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy @INCIndia/X

It took the Congress almost 10 days to name V D Satheesan. Do you think it has taken the sheen off the victory?

No, it is only a natural delay. By natural, I mean the representatives from the high command had to convene the meeting of all the elected MLAs, and had to have discussion with them.

Then they submitted the report before the high command. The high command also did some process by convening all the other senior leaders from the state and had consultations with them. So a minimum time is necessary to do all this work.

This time, there was no fight among Congress leaders before the election but the fight started after the election.

It was not a fight. it was only differences of opinion.

In a democratic party, more opinions will come up. It doesn't mean that it is a fight.

Not just the leaders in the Congress party, all the UDF partners also have their own opinion on who should be the chief minister.

We can come to a conclusion only after consultations with everyone.

But once V D Satheesan was declared as the CLP (Congress Legislature Party) leader, there was no difference of opinion from anyone. Everybody accepted the decision of the high command.

Did anyone raise any objection once the CLP leader was announced? No. That shows there was strict discipline in the party.

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the swearing-in ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy @INCIndia/X

But it was reported that Ramesh Chennithala was unhappy, and he didn't participate in the CLP meeting...

Yes, he could not participate in the CLP meeting. At the same time, he wrote a letter to the PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) President stating that he accepted V D Satheesan as leader of the CLP.

You are the senior most person in the Congress, but you did not stake your claim to be chief minister...

All my life as a Congressman, I have never asked for any post nor have I stood for any position. That is my nature.

I have held a strong stand throughout my career that I would not fight for any position in our party.

Whatever be the decision of the party leadership, I accept it. That was how I have worked all these years.

This time also, I will not claim anything or fight for any post.

'Satheesan is the right person to head the CLP'

What is your opinion of V D Satheesan? Is he the right candidate for the job?

Satheesan is an efficient leader. He knows how everything functions, and he was holding the post of the Leader of Opposition earlier. So he has sufficient experience also.

Satheesan is the right person to head the CLP.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge greets Chief Minister Satheesan. Photograph: Kind courtesy @INCIndia/X

After V D Satheesan was chosen for the chief minister's post, the NSS (Nair Service Society) leader said it was not the right decision.

It is their opinion and they can express it openly. They have every right to have their own opinion. I do not want to comment on their opinion.

But it is quite evident from the results that most of the community (Nair) people supported the UDF.

The BJP says the IUML is calling the shots.

Absolutely not. Remember they have been our partner for the last so many decades. Since the inception of the UDF, they have been travelling with the UDF. They have contributed a lot to strengthen the UDF.

You have to also understand that the IUML is the second largest partner in the UDF. So, when you choose the chief minister, their opinion matters. After all, we were choosing the UDF chief minister!

'People of Kerala are not communal'

How will you react to the BJP's allegation that the Congress has become another Muslim League?

The BJP will never understand what we stand for. They have always been accusing us. They have this habit of accusing Rahulji, the state leadership, and our party.

That is because they want to create a space for themselves in Kerala.

By winning three seats, do you think they have been able to consolidate some of the Hindu votes?

What they are doing is trying to divide the people of Kerala. But it is quite evident that their overtures were not accepted by the general public.

IMAGE: Congress leaders at the swearing-in ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy @INCIndia/X

It is said that because the BJP is in the fray, there is a consolidation of minority votes and that went to the UDF. Do you see such a consolidation?

The UDF, especially the Congress, is not a party of any one community. We take care of the sentiments of all the communities in Kerala.

We are not against anybody and we are not for a particular community.

From the results, you see that all the communities trusted the Congress and the UDF.

You said, consolidation of minorities. I disagree, it is the consolidation of all the people of Kerala. Otherwise, do you think we would have got 102 seats?

102 seats means more than a two-thirds majority. It means all the people in Kerala, irrespective of their community and caste, supported the UDF.

How do you look at the rise of BJP in Kerala? People earlier thought Kerala would be the last state where the BJP will have a stronghold...

Out of a total 140 seats in Kerala, how many seats did the BJP get? Three seats. What does it mean?

Does it not worry you?

A party governing the Indian Union for the last 15 years got three seats in Kerala. Is it not surprising?

People of Kerala are not communal. As they are secular and national, they will vote for the Congress party and the UDF.

By giving the UDF so many seats, people expect a lot from the government. Will it be a tough task to live up to the huge expectations of people?

Tell me, how did we get such a majority? Because people expected a lot from the UDF.

When they expected a lot from the LDF, they got only bare minimum from the LDF government. So they are expecting the maximum from the UDF.

Yes, it is a huge responsibility. Unfortunately the treasury is empty, in zero. So we have to first make money for the development activities of the state, and also to continue the welfare measures.

Is there any other way but accept the challenge? But challenges are not new to us.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff