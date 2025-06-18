'DNA Tests Take Time'

'The testing will take time and they have to wait for a few days.'

"DNA test is around Rs 25,000 per test," Dr Rajesh Chandrakant Dere tells Rediff's Vaihayasi Pande Daniel.

IMAGE: Gujarat's Directorate of Forensic Science. Photograph: Kind courtesy Info Ahmedabad GoG/X

A lot of relatives may be very impatient to get their relative's remains and will not realise how long it takes?

No, they know DNA takes time. Everyone knows that. And the agencies have to explain that to them. There is no other alternative. Your near one cannot be identified on external examination.

The testing will take time and they have to wait for a few days. In Hindu and mostly in Indian culture, they want remnants of the body.

What will be the cost of the DNA identification for so many victims. I read it is between Rs 2,500 and Rs 10,000 per DNA test?

No! Who said that? It is around Rs 25,000 per test. In this case the government is doing it.

