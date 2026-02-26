HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Modi makes history in Israel with Knesset's highest award

Modi makes history in Israel with Knesset's highest award

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2026 00:45 IST

x

Modi is a rare world leader who has received top awards from both Israel and Palestine.

Modi gets Speaker of the Knesset Medal

IMAGE: Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana, confers 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Knesset, Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal', the highest honor from the Israeli Parliament.
  • The award recognises Modi's leadership in strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Israel.
  • Modi is the first world leader to receive the Knesset Medal, highlighting the deepening India-Israel relationship.
  • This honor adds to PM Modi's collection of over 28 highest civilian awards from foreign nations, showcasing his global influence.
  • PM Modi has received top awards from both Israel and Palestine, underscoring his diplomatic efforts in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday conferred with the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' in recognition of his exceptional contribution to strengthening strategic relations between India and Israel.

The Indian Prime Minister is the first leader to receive this medal, which is the highest honour of the Knesset -- the Israeli Parliament.

 

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana conferred the award on the prime minister after his address at the Israeli Parliament.

The medal was conferred in recognition of the prime minister's exceptional contribution -- through his personal leadership -- to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel.

Modi among rare leaders with top honours from Israel, Palestine

Modi is a rare world leader who has received top awards from both Israel and Palestine.

In 2018, Modi was conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, which is the highest Palestinian honour for foreign leaders.

It is PM Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years.

The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during his first visit to that country in July 2017.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

middleEastPoliticsawards

RELATED STORIES

'Welcome, My Friend': Bibi rolls out red carpet for Modi
'Welcome, My Friend': Bibi rolls out red carpet for Modi
'I was born the day India recognised Israel': Modi
'I was born the day India recognised Israel': Modi
India backs Gaza peace plan, Modi tells Israeli Knesset
India backs Gaza peace plan, Modi tells Israeli Knesset
'It's a real thing': Netanyahu hails 'Modi hug'
'It's a real thing': Netanyahu hails 'Modi hug'
Has Modi Sacrificed Palestine For Israel Bonhomie?
Has Modi Sacrificed Palestine For Israel Bonhomie?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fierce Queens Of India: 8 More

webstory image 2

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 3

When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits

VIDEOS

Wife, three children found murdered in Delhi, husband on the run2:16

Wife, three children found murdered in Delhi, husband on...

Akanksha Puri Looks Sizzling Hot in Chic Pink Crop Top Look1:43

Akanksha Puri Looks Sizzling Hot in Chic Pink Crop Top Look

Midnight Surprise! Urvashi Cuts Cake at Mumbai Airport0:41

Midnight Surprise! Urvashi Cuts Cake at Mumbai Airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO