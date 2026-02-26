Modi makes history in Israel with Knesset's highest award

Modi is a rare world leader who has received top awards from both Israel and Palestine.



IMAGE: Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana, confers 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Knesset, Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal', the highest honor from the Israeli Parliament.

The award recognises Modi's leadership in strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Israel.

Modi is the first world leader to receive the Knesset Medal, highlighting the deepening India-Israel relationship.

This honor adds to PM Modi's collection of over 28 highest civilian awards from foreign nations, showcasing his global influence.

PM Modi has received top awards from both Israel and Palestine, underscoring his diplomatic efforts in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday conferred with the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' in recognition of his exceptional contribution to strengthening strategic relations between India and Israel.

The Indian Prime Minister is the first leader to receive this medal, which is the highest honour of the Knesset -- the Israeli Parliament.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana conferred the award on the prime minister after his address at the Israeli Parliament.

The medal was conferred in recognition of the prime minister's exceptional contribution -- through his personal leadership -- to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel.

Modi among rare leaders with top honours from Israel, Palestine

Modi is a rare world leader who has received top awards from both Israel and Palestine.

In 2018, Modi was conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, which is the highest Palestinian honour for foreign leaders.

It is PM Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years.

The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during his first visit to that country in July 2017.