SEE: Netanyahu 'surprises' Modi by wearing Indian attire

February 26, 2026 08:42 IST

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 26, 2026 08:42 IST

In a post on X, Netanyahu wrote, 'Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire.'

Netanyahu welcomes Modi in Indian attire

IMAGE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes PM Narendra Modi. Photograph: Courtesy @netanyahu/X

Key Points

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wore traditional Indian attire ahead of a joint dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
  • PM Modi addressed a Special Plenary of the Knesset, becoming the first Indian prime minister to do so.
  • He was conferred with the 'Speaker of the Knesset' medal and dedicated it to India-Israel friendship.
  • Modi highlighted strong bilateral ties and reiterated zero tolerance for terrorism while offering support for regional peace.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday surprised his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by wearing traditional Indian attire ahead of their joint dinner.

In a post on X, Netanyahu wrote, 'Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire.'

Earlier on Wednesday, Modi addressed a Special Plenary of the Knesset in Jerusalem. He is the first Indian prime minister to address the Israeli Parliament.

Upon his arrival at the Knesset, the Prime Minister was received by the Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana, and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Netanyahu, Leader of the Opposition Yair Lapid, and Speaker Ohana spoke in the Plenary ahead of the prime minister's address, expressing strong bipartisan support for India-Israel ties.

Modi began his address by thanking the Speaker for the special honour.

Modi conferred with Israel's 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal'

He expressed gratitude for being bestowed with the 'Speaker of the Knesset' medal, which he dedicated to the enduring friendship and shared democratic traditions of the two countries.

Highlighting the strong bonds of friendship between India and Israel, the prime minister noted that the two peoples share both ancient civilisational ties and a robust contemporary partnership based on technology, innovation, defence, security, and strategic convergences.

He stated that the vibrant people-to-people ties based on cooperation in agriculture, rural development, water management, sustainability, and enterprise have imparted a dynamic outlook to the relationship.

Underlining the historical connections and two-way movement of people between the two countries, the PM stated that the Indian community in Israel and the Jewish diaspora in India have made a significant contribution to progress in both countries.

Recalling the uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism of the two countries, the PM offered condolences for the October 7 terror attack and noted that there can be no justification for such brutality.

He offered India's support to all efforts that contribute to durable peace and stability in the region.

 
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
