Who Looks Best In Made In Heaven 2? VOTE!

Want to plan your wedding outfit?

Take a clue from Made in Heaven 2.

The Web series sees 10 gorgeous brides and grooms get ready for their big day, and make it look so fashionable!

Zoya Akhtar lists the wow wedding styles from the show, and we ask you, dear readers, to vote for your favourite look!

Manish Malhotra makes a classic cocktail look for Elnaaz Norouzi and Pulkit Samrat.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee makes sure that Zayn Marie Khan blooms in a lehenga while Rohan Gurbaxani looks perfect in a sherwani.

Real life couple Neelam and Samir Soni get married in the series again, and this time, Manish Malhotra gives them wedding outfits Karan Johar would be proud of.

Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Karnick sure look good in Tarun Tahiliani's wedding designs.

Naina Sareen and Ishaan A Khanna get their wedding looks styled by Aisha Rao.

While Naina wears a hot pink appliquéd and embellished raw silk lehenga, Ishaan dresses up in a powder blue Chanderi bundi set from the Razzmatazz collection.

Radhika Apte and Samar Sarila make the perfect Maharashtrian bridal couple, under Designer Gaurang Shah's keen eye.

Shibani Dandekar looks like an warrior princess with Sheena Khalid making the perfect partner in Gaurav Gupta's designs.

Sheetal Menon makes a pretty South Indian bride as she gets married to North Indian groom Mukul Chadda.

Kallirroi Tziafeta and Parveen Dabas get ready for their nikaah, and Rimple and Harpreet Narula make sure they look good.

Sarah Jane Dias and Imaad Shah prefer a simple Christian wedding.

Vote For Your Favourite Look!