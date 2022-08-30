Come September: Thrillers. Fantasy...

There's a whole lot of entertainment coming your way on OTT this September.

Joginder Tuteja lists it for you:

Cuttputlli

Release date: September 2

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

The murder mystery where Akshay plays a cop and has Rakul Singh as his leading lady, is directed by Ranjit Tiwari who had earlier helmed Akki's Bell Bottom.

Cuttputlli is expected to be a quick-fire gritty whodunit.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2

Release date: September 2

Where to watch? Netflix

When the first season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives arrived, it found a fair share of criticism coming its way.

Still, it generated traction for its OTT platform Netflix.

The Karan Johar created show returns for its second season even as the story around the lives of Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh (earlier Seema Khan) continues from where it left off in the first season.

Vikrant Rona

Release date: September 2

Where to watch? ZEE5

The Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona was marketed as the next big pan-India film when it released in theatres. Though the Hindi version couldn't go far, the Kannada version saw some success.

Now, the fantasy world of Vikram Rona is ready for its OTT premiere.

Jacqueline Fernandez stars in her first Kannada outing.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2

Release date: September 2

Where to watch? ZEE5

ZEE5 continues to acquire quite a few Hindi films and Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 is the latest to find a place in its repertoire.

Vidyut Jammwal has a loyal fan-base on the small screen, as seen from the good run the first chapter of Khuda Haafiz enjoyed on Disney+Hotstar.

In fact, many wondered why the second chapter did not make it straight to OTT since it would have been the perfect continuation.

Nonetheless, the martial arts hero is back with his leading lady Shivaleeka Oberoi in this Faruk Kabir-directed action drama.

Indian Predator : The Diary Of A Serial Killer

Release date: September 7

Where to watch? Netflix

Of late, Netflix has been bringing on screen quite a few real life crime dramas.

After House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths and Delhi Crime 2, we will see Indian Predator : The Diary Of A Serial Killerin September.

Expect some horrific tales to unfold in this docudrama which chronicles the tale of a man from Allahabad, who was accused of killing 14 people and indulged in cannibalism.

Jogi

Release date: September 16

Where to watch? Netflix

The anti-Sikh riots of 1984 in Delhi continue to explored by various filmmakers.

This time, Ali Abbas Zafar, who has delivered commercial blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, directs a sensitive film, Jogi.

Diljit Dosanjh, who, interestingly, was born in 1984, makes his OTT debut in this film.

The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur.

Babli Bouncer

Release date: September 23

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Madhur Bhandarkar has been known for his intense social dramas or the ones with strong political undertone.

With Babli Bouncer, he takes a lighter route.

Tamannaah Bhatia plays the title role.