Home  » Movies » Step Inside Keerthy Suresh's Beautiful Home

Step Inside Keerthy Suresh's Beautiful Home

February 12, 2026 11:04 IST

Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Thattil share a lovely home in beautiful Kochi.

Key Points

  • Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Thattil wed in December 2024.
  • One of the highlights of their Kochi home is a beautiful deck overlooking lush greenery.
  • Their home is called the House Of Fun, as it is built for comfort rather than formality.

When Keerthy Suresh is not working on films like Mahanati, Baby John, Revolver Rita and Kalki 2898 AD, she's chilling in her Kochi home with husband Antony Thattil.

In season 9 of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is, the couple invites us into their beautiful home.

Keerthy and Antony's home is situated on the top floor of the building, and enjoys uninterrupted views of lush greenery and a lot of sunlight.

 

Their home is called the House Of Fun, as it is built for comfort rather than formality.

 

Colour -- and lots of interesting quotes -- plays a big role in their design story of their home. The kitchen, above, has the quote, 'The kitchen is seasoned with love.'

 

The couple's bedroom reflects a blend of tradition and contemporary taste. The cot is inspired by Kerala-style design.

The bed in the guest room, above, has some more meaningful quotes that the couple believes in.

 

Anthony points to a corner of the walk-in closet, where his clothes reside. The rest of it belongs to Keerthy!

 

The best part of the house is probably the deck, which snakes around their home.

The bar is adorned with photographs of their journey together. Since the couple loves to entertain, guests are a frequent feature here.

 

The deck is where the mornings begin with coffee and conversations.

 

An orange wall of fame captures newspaper clippings of Keerthy's National Award-winning performance in 2018's Mahanati, which changed her life and created priceless memories.

 

Keerthy points to two paintings of the moon. One captures the moon as it appeared on the day when Keerthy and Anthony began dating, and the other from the day they got married, 15 years later.

 

At the heart of the living space, a burnt-orange exposed brick wall has lovely photographs of their wedding in December 2024.

Video: Take a tour of Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil's home

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

