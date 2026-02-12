Step Inside Keerthy Suresh's Beautiful Home

Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Thattil share a lovely home in beautiful Kochi.

When Keerthy Suresh is not working on films like Mahanati, Baby John, Revolver Rita and Kalki 2898 AD, she's chilling in her Kochi home with husband Antony Thattil.

In season 9 of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is, the couple invites us into their beautiful home.

Keerthy and Antony's home is situated on the top floor of the building, and enjoys uninterrupted views of lush greenery and a lot of sunlight.

Colour -- and lots of interesting quotes -- plays a big role in their design story of their home. The kitchen, above, has the quote, 'The kitchen is seasoned with love.'

The couple's bedroom reflects a blend of tradition and contemporary taste. The cot is inspired by Kerala-style design.

The bed in the guest room, above, has some more meaningful quotes that the couple believes in.

Anthony points to a corner of the walk-in closet, where his clothes reside. The rest of it belongs to Keerthy!

The best part of the house is probably the deck, which snakes around their home.

The bar is adorned with photographs of their journey together. Since the couple loves to entertain, guests are a frequent feature here.

The deck is where the mornings begin with coffee and conversations.

An orange wall of fame captures newspaper clippings of Keerthy's National Award-winning performance in 2018's Mahanati, which changed her life and created priceless memories.

Keerthy points to two paintings of the moon. One captures the moon as it appeared on the day when Keerthy and Anthony began dating, and the other from the day they got married, 15 years later.

At the heart of the living space, a burnt-orange exposed brick wall has lovely photographs of their wedding in December 2024.

Video: Take a tour of Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil's home

