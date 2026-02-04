Step Inside Archana Puran Singh's Home

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi share a beautiful villa in Mumbai's scenic Madh Island, which boasts of Anglo-Spanish architecture and a close connection to nature.

Created by merging two bungalows into one, the family, including their two sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan, have lived there for 22 years.

The family opens the doors and lets us in, in the premiere episode of Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is Season 9.

"This home has been very, very lucky for us. I get goosebumps when I say that," Archana says.

"All our beginnings were here, and I think it's proved lucky for us. I truly believe we would have been very different people had we not shifted to this house," she adds.

The beautiful villa was inspired by Archana's home in Dehradun, from where she hails.

"One of the most beautiful things about this house is the exterior -- the architecture, the plants, the pergola," Parmeet says.

"This living room has hosted hundreds of people. My children have had musical nights here because this room has a raised platform, and part of the room becomes a stage,"Archana shares.

A beautiful wall is filled with family photographs, and lovely memories.

The house has two floors, with older son Aryamann's room and his grandparents' rooms on the lower level. Upstairs houses Archana's office, the master bedroom, and Ayushmann's bedroom, which overlooks the garden.

Ayushmaan takes us to his favourite corner of his room, filled with plants that he waters himself.

"I wanted a skylight since I was five. It gets hot in summer, but in the rains and winters, it's the most beautiful place in the world," Ayushmaan says about this nook.

Aaryamann is a musician, who has carved out a wooden guitar stand himself, in his room.

A look at Ayushmaan's bedroom.

Archana and Parmeet's bedroom has calming grey walls with a four-poster bed. It also houses some indulgences, like a hidden microwave and a personal snack station.

Video: Take a tour of Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's home.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff