'Rajinikant Never Jokes About His Superstardom'

IMAGE: Sridevi and Rajinikanth in ChaalBaaz.

Chaalbaaz Director Pankaj Parashar rewinds to the time he spent with Rajinikanth in Chennai, before the film released in 1989.

Among his many memories of the Thalaiva is one of how one day, past midnight, Rishi Kapoor wanted to eat Chinese.

When the filmmaker pointed out to him that all the hotels would have closed, the actor told him, 'Call your friend, Rajinikanth.'

Talking to Rediff Senior Contributor, Roshmila Bhattacharya, Pankaj recounts, "Rajini sir took us to a restaurant which had downed its shutters. But when the waiter, peeping through the glass, saw it was Rajini sir knocking, he threw open the door and we were welcomed royally. All four chefs were woken to attend to us."

First meeting at Film City Studio's makeshift canteen

IMAGE: Sridevi and Rajinikanth in Chaalbaaz.

Growing up, I watched a lot of Rajini sir's films.

We would get video cassettes of his South films dubbed in Hindi, which were an entertaining watch.

We would toss a cigarette up in the air and try to catch it between our lips, like we had seen him do on screen.

Later, I would often do it at the shoot of Chaalbaaz with Rajni sir sitting next to me.

I was mostly unsuccessfully and he would have a good laugh.

His trademark gimmick with googles was also much imitated.

His first Hindi film that I watched was T Rama Rao's Andhaa Kanoon, a thrilling ride with Rajini sir aptly cast as the avenger, Vijay Singh.

Our first meeting was in Mumbai, at Film City Studio's makeshift canteen for the stars.

Vinod Khanna sir, Rishi Kapoorji and Rajini sir were sitting there when I walked in, a handi of biriyani which had come from someone's house was kept on the table.

I knew Vinod sir, having directed him for a few days in a film that eventually did not get made, and walked up to him to say, 'Hello'.

Suddenly, all three jumped to their feet, and turning, I saw that Sridevi, who was also at the studio shooting for Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, had entered the room.

Bowing courteously, they greeted her with a 'Hello ma'am'.

Smiling shyly, she responded with a muttered, 'Hello'.

After she left, everyone agreed unanimously that she was a powerhouse talent.

'I never met Rajini sir for a narration'

IMAGE: Sridevi, Johnny Lever and Rajinikanth in Chaalbaaz.

The production process of Chaalbaaz is every director's dream, but one not many get to live it.

I was lucky that A Poorna Chandra Rao decided to produce this remake of Ramesh Sippy's Seeta Aur Geeta with me as the director.

I was spoilt silly, sent me to a holiday home to write, while he decided the stars and got their dates.

I never met Rajini sir for a story sitting or a narration because there was no complete script.

Kamlesh Majumdar and Kamlesh Pandey had written 70 per cent of the dialogues and we had blocked off the script, but that was it!

When I flew down to Chennai, there were two guys waiting for me at the airport and I was driven to a five-star hotel.

At the studio, all I had to do was concentrate on my work.

Someone would be sitting with a book, keeping track of the production.

He would note down who came at what time, details of every shot taken through the day, and the like, and give me a report every evening.

Since the mind was relaxed, the shoot was fantastic!

''Aaj Sunday hai, din mein daaru peena ka din hai' was my contribution'

IMAGE: Sridevi and Rajinikanth in Chaalbaaz.

Both Sridevi and Rajani sir improvised on the Chaalbaaz set.

Take, for instance, the now-iconic scene where Rajini sir ends up drinking gaslet (kerosene) instead of daaru (liquor).

He was the one who had insisted on adding nimboo (lime) and namak (salt) when mixing his drink.

When you see the scene, you will see the jump cuts, not very common those days.

Sridevi, in answer to his query in the film, 'Manjuji, iss mein kya hai ji?' (What's in this, Manjuji), came up with the line, 'Iss mein bahut badbuwali cheez bhari thi, to maine phek di ji (There was some very smelly stuff inside so I threw it out).'

She also suggested the jadhoo (broom) in the flower vase remark.

'Aaj Sunday hai, toh din mein daaru peena ka din hai (Today is Sunday, the day to drink)' was my contribution.

Rajini sir suddenly asked me to think of a drinking song from a yesteryear movie which would convey his good mood as he sat down to his Sunday drinking session.

I remembered how up North, my buddies would say that Sunday is special because you are home and can drink during the day.

I suggested, 'Aaj Sunday hai, toh din mein daaru peene ka day hai'; din being the operative word.

Twenty-five years later, when I was in Delhi, I heard four of my North Indian buddies crooning the same line and had the pleasure of telling them it was 'my line'.

'When we were shooting the Chaalbaaz climax, Rajini sir was reading Autobiography Of A Yogi'

IMAGE: Sridevi, Rajinikanth and Sunny Deol in Chaalbaaz.

There were other instances when Rajini sir proved what a spontaneous actor he is.

Like offering Sridevi the hand towel on his shoulder, when Manju asks for the cloth covering the thali she has brought him.

Or his crack about Anju at the police station, 'Maine bola tha na yeh crack hai (Didn't I tell you she was crack).'

I believe that whether it is Rajini sir or Shah Rukh Khan or Dilip Kumarsaab, these stars are blessed with a cosmic energy.

It's a phenomenon that is hard to describe, but it makes you fall in love with them.

Rajesh Khanna had it the most, but lost it after a while.

But while Shah Rukh, with his irrepressible sense of humour, will joke that it as his 'superstar luminosity' when you point out that the light falling on him from behind is creating a halo, Rajini sir never jokes about his superstardom.

In fact, on the occasions when I would visit his home to discuss the next day's scenes, he would talk about his early days and how God has been really kind to him.

'He told me that I would make a film on Babaji'

IMAGE: Rajinikanth, Sridevi and Sunny Deol in Chaalbaaz.

He is a very spiritual guy, and when we were shooting the climax of Chaalbaaz in Goa, he was reading a book.

It turned out to be not pulp fiction as I had assumed, but Paramahansa Yogananda's 1946 classic, Autobiography Of A Yogi, which recounts his search for his guru, and his teachings on Kriya Yoga.

Rajini sir himself is a devout disciple of Mahavatar Babaji and has even visited his cave, as I discovered.

He had told me back then that I would make a film on Babaji.

Almost 20 years later, I directed Banaras: A Mystic Love Story.

The 2006 film is about a girl's search for the answers to the mysteries of life, death and the human psyche, with Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah) playing Babaji.

I have not approached Rajini sir for any film after Chaalbaaz, but we have met at the airport around three-four times, once when I was with Jeetendraji.

A few weeks ago, I met him at IFFI, Goa.

He was just entering, surrounded by around 20 security guards, but even in the melee he saw me and smiled.

I was surprised that he recognised me as his Chaalbaaz director even after all these years.

I wanted to tell him about my film on Babaji, but it was too chaotic with all the crowds around, and I didn't get an opportunity. Maybe I will go to Chennai one of these days and meet him to tell him about Banaras.

'When Rishiji insisted on paying, Rajini sir smiled, "You can try"'

IMAGE: Chaalbaaz Director Pankaj Parashar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pankaj Parashar

Talking of Chennai brings back a fond memory.

During the shoot of Chaalbaaz I was staying at Hotel Taj, but one evening, I had gone to Hotel Chola where I bumped into Rishiji.

We got chatting and past midnight, he suddenly said he wanted to eat Chinese.

Being a foodie, Rishiji would naturally want a fine dine restaurant.

When I pointed out to him that all the restaurants would have closed, he said, 'Call your friend, Rajinikanth.'

Those were landline days, and surprisingly, Rajini sir was game.

He said he would drive over and was there at our hotel in half an hour.

He took us to a restaurant which had downed its shutters, but when the waiter, peeping through the glass, saw it was Rajini sir knocking, he threw open the door and we were welcomed royally.

All four chefs were woken to attend to us.

Rishiji got his Chinese dinner and we chatted till 4 am.

While leaving, Rishiji insisted on paying.

Rajini sir smiled and said, 'You can try.'

When Rishiji offered, the owner folded his hands, stating firmly 'No sir, we cannot accept money from Rajni sir or his guests.'

That's Rajinikanth for you, an extremely modest and unassuming superstar, loved by millions, who will always shine bright.

