September OTT Releases: Watch Ishaan's Hollywood Debut

Just a handful of films are releasing in theatres in September but the digital space is packed this month.

Joginder Tuteja lists the releases coming up.

The Fall Guy

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Release date: September 3

Hollywood hit The Fall Guy will have its digital premiere in September.

After being available for rent on OTT for quite some time, the action comedy, featuring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, opens up for all subscribers.

Expect a popcorn entertainer here.

The Perfect Couple

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: September 5

After the British miniseries A Suitable Boy, Ishaan Khatter makes his Hollywood debut with The Perfect Couple.

The mystery drama series also features Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and Eve Hewson (Bono's daughter) and is directed by Susanne Bier (The Night Manager).

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: September 6

Another action comedy is the newest instalment of Bad Boys, titled Ride or Die.

The film didn't make much noise in India on its theatrical release but hopefully, will have a better fate when it arrives digitally.

Call Me Bae

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

Release date: September 6

Ananya Pandey looks promising in this slice-of-life comedy, Call Me Bae.

The series looks cool and sassy, and Ananya doesn't mind a joke or two on herself.

Thalavan

Where to watch? Sony LIV

Release date: September 10

Thalavan is a Malayalam cop drama, starring Asif Ali and Biju Menon.

Directed by Jis Joy, it has received positive reviews.

Emily In Paris S4 - Part 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: September 12

The second part of Emily In Paris Season 4 arrives this month, bring more drama, high fashion and chaos with it.

Tanaav S2

Where to watch? Sony LIV

Release date: September 12

An official adaptation of the Israeli Web series Fauda, the Indian adaptation by Sudhir Mishra gets a second season.

Manav Vij leads the geopolitical drama thriller, which has its core base set in the India-Pakistan conflict.

Sector 36

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: September 13

Many years back, the Nithari 'hatyakand' had made headlines.

Though there have been documentaries and Web series made on these mysterious deaths, the film Sector 36 has more to say on the subject.

Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in key roles.

Jatt & Juliet 3

Where to watch? Chaupaal

Release date: September 19

The Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa starrer Jatt & Juliet 3 was a huge success in theatres and now, it will enjoy a digital premiere on Chaupaal.

The family comedy has a loyal fan base built over the years.