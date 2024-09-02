News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » September OTT Releases: Watch Ishaan's Hollywood Debut

September OTT Releases: Watch Ishaan's Hollywood Debut

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
September 02, 2024 13:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Just a handful of films are releasing in theatres in September but the digital space is packed this month.

Joginder Tuteja lists the releases coming up.

 

The Fall Guy
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Release date: September 3

Hollywood hit The Fall Guy will have its digital premiere in September.

After being available for rent on OTT for quite some time, the action comedy, featuring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, opens up for all subscribers.

Expect a popcorn entertainer here.

 

The Perfect Couple
Where to watch? Netflix
Release date: September 5

After the British miniseries A Suitable Boy, Ishaan Khatter makes his Hollywood debut with The Perfect Couple.

The mystery drama series also features Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and Eve Hewson (Bono's daughter) and is directed by Susanne Bier (The Night Manager).

 

Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Where to watch? Netflix
Release date: September 6

Another action comedy is the newest instalment of Bad Boys, titled Ride or Die.

The film didn't make much noise in India on its theatrical release but hopefully, will have a better fate when it arrives digitally.

 

Call Me Bae
Where to watch? Amazon Prime
Release date: September 6

Ananya Pandey looks promising in this slice-of-life comedy, Call Me Bae.

The series looks cool and sassy, and Ananya doesn't mind a joke or two on herself.

 

Thalavan
Where to watch? Sony LIV
Release date: September 10

Thalavan is a Malayalam cop drama, starring Asif Ali and Biju Menon.

Directed by Jis Joy, it has received positive reviews.

 

Emily In Paris S4 - Part 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Release date: September 12

The second part of Emily In Paris Season 4 arrives this month, bring more drama, high fashion and chaos with it.

 

Tanaav S2
Where to watch? Sony LIV
Release date: September 12

An official adaptation of the Israeli Web series Fauda, the Indian adaptation by Sudhir Mishra gets a second season.

Manav Vij leads the geopolitical drama thriller, which has its core base set in the India-Pakistan conflict.

 

Sector 36
Where to watch? Netflix
Release date: September 13

Many years back, the Nithari 'hatyakand' had made headlines.

Though there have been documentaries and Web series made on these mysterious deaths, the film Sector 36 has more to say on the subject.

Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in key roles.

 

Jatt & Juliet 3
Where to watch? Chaupaal
Release date: September 19

The Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa starrer Jatt & Juliet 3 was a huge success in theatres and now, it will enjoy a digital premiere on Chaupaal.

The family comedy has a loyal fan base built over the years.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
JOGINDER TUTEJA
COMMENT
Print this article
Now, Watch Munjya At Home
Now, Watch Munjya At Home
10 Youth Shows You Must Watch On OTT
10 Youth Shows You Must Watch On OTT
10 War Films You Can Watch On OTT
10 War Films You Can Watch On OTT
Rs 19bn loss: WazirX in Singapore court for protection
Rs 19bn loss: WazirX in Singapore court for protection
Theatre-Goers, Here's Some Bad News
Theatre-Goers, Here's Some Bad News
ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Lord Ganesha Takes A Train!
Lord Ganesha Takes A Train!

More like this

Get Your Sex Education On OTT

Get Your Sex Education On OTT

10 Women Achievers You Must Watch On OTT

10 Women Achievers You Must Watch On OTT

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances