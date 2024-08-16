Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 Review: No Dull Moments Here!

Emily In Paris Season 4 offers more drama, high fashion, scandal and chaos to keep you entertained, observes Divya Nair.

I remember watching the first episode of Emily In Paris during the lockdown and ended up bingeing on the series, thanks to the absolutely crush-worthy, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

No, EIP is not all about Gabriel but essentially about Emily Cooper, a young American girl who moves to Paris from Chicago to build her career in advertising and finds success, while cruising through tricky situations and people both in her personal and professional life.

After watching the first two seasons, hardcore advertising professionals and haters may wonder how this petite, ambitious beauty who has fine taste in haute couture and culture, can get away with actual work and yet finds so much time to have a flashy social and romantic life.

Throughout Seasons 1 to 3, you will see how Emily's friends eventually become her high-profile clients, turning the city of Paris into a small business circle where everyone you meet is only interested in Emily's marketing genius.

But if you are watching this series at home, on a long weekend without your critiquing glasses, and rather with fine (or cheap) wine in your relaxed pajamas, Emily will secretly make you want to trade places with her.

She could be your helpful girl-next-door, your 3 am bestie, your favourite co-worker, an ambitious career woman, a social butterfly with an eager eye for details and a fashion connoisseur, all at once. But most of all, you will find Emily endearing because beyond her 'I can fix it all' image. She is also vulnerable just like us and will make you believe that despite her imperfections, she is a keeper in everyone's lives.

Netflix has decided to release Season 4 of EIP in two parts.

Part 1 of the latest Season 4, releasing August 15, picks up from the night of high drama events in Emily's life -- her former boss Madeline, who is pregnant, has fired her current boss Sylvie on charges of corruption and taken over the agency. Emily, as usual, is caught between the two warring women and decides to work for both of them because Madeline is pregnant and Sylvie needs help to set up her own agency.

On the personal front, Emily is torn between resisting her charming ex-boyfriend and neighbour Gabriel, who now aspires to be a Michelin star chef, and her current love interest Alfie, a banker who is also Gabriel's financial advisor.

To add to their romantic tension, Gabriel's girlfriend Camille has hinted that she is pregnant while also threatening her best friend Emily to stay away from Gabriel.

EIP fans have already watched Emily crush Gabriel's heart on more than one occasion and Season 4 thankfully, offers a pleasant respite and surprise.

Banker Alfie, the new man in Emily's life, may have chiselled abs and a hefty bank balance, but he is like a vanilla donut with no fancy toppings or melted chocolate sauce and no match for Emily.

He certainly cannot replace the doe-eyed Gabriel who is hard-working, loyal, career-oriented and harbours deep feelings for Emily.

So when the right situation comes along, Emily gives Gabriel and their relationship a second chance.

May I say, how much we have missed seeing this adorable couple together since the first season?

On the work front, Emily continues to battle new challenges and roadblocks in her quintessential fashion.

Season 4 offers more drama, high fashion, scandal and chaos to keep you entertained. Watch out for Luc's refreshing track with girlfriend Marianne, the anonymous Michelin star reviewer.

Quirky characters like the flamboyant rival designers Pierre Cadault and Gregory Dupree add to the comic element, ensuring there is never a dull moment.

There are ample discussions around food and marketing pitches and the picturesque Parisian locales may even tempt some of you to save up and apply for a Schengen visa.

Part 1 ends at a crucial point.

Will Gabriel-Camille finally break up or will the latter continue to be the toxic mutual girlfriend and friend in their lives?

With Sylvie joining the #MeToo movement and taking on JVMA's Louis Deleon, what would be Sylvie and Emily's future at the agency?

How will Emily fix it all?

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 is scheduled to release in September.

Emily in Paris streams on Netflix.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 Review Rediff Rating: