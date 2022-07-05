Taapsee's Blue... And She's Thrilled!

If you are promoting a movie, then an appearance on a reality show is a must.

Taapsee Pannu and Mithali Raj promote their film, Shabaash Mithu, on Dance Deewane Juniors.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film is slated to release on July 15.

Taapsee Pannu is dressed 'For the #WomenInBlue' .

The film is based on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj, who is helping promote the film.

Judge Terence Lewis loves experimenting with his appearance.

His co-judge Nora Fatehi goes traditional.

Neetu Kapoor is clearly enjoying her stint as judge on the show. And the fact that her film, JugJugg Jeeyo, is doing well at the box office.

Karan Kundra, the show's host.

That joke sure looks funny!

It's shimmer and ruffles for Urvashi Rautela as she heads for the airport.