News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Rekha, Through The Years

Rekha, Through The Years

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 10, 2023 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rekha can stop time. That's why she looks ageless even as the world celebrates her birthday on October 10 every year.

We flip through our archives and pick some of the best Rekha images through the years on her 69th birthday.

When Rekha attended the premiere of her first film Sawan Bhadon in 1970, Shashi Kapoor had been aghast.

'How is this dark, plump and gauche actress ever going to make it?' Shashiji apparently said. But his wife Jennifer Kendal Kapoor recognised Rekha's star quality.

The film was a smash hit and here's how Rekha went on to become an icon.

 

Rekha went on to star opposite some of Bollywood's biggest actors like Sunil Dutt in Zameen Aasman (1972), pictured above.

Do you know that one of Rekha's favourite movies is Dutt's comedy Padosan? Get more Rekha trivia here.

 

Among Rekha's best films is Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1980 film Khubsoorat, which also won her the Filmfare award.

If you haven't watched it already, Sukanya Verma tells you why it's such a gem.

Pictured above is Rekha in another Hrishida film, Jhoothi (1985), co-starring Amol Palekar and Deven Verma.

 

Rekha's crowning glory, Umrao Jaan, 1981.

The film fetched her a National Award and cemented Rekha's golden aura and classic glamour in history.

 

After Umrao Jaan, Rekha and Farooque Shaikh went on to star in that other classic, Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, which introduced a new actor named Salman Khan in 1988.

 

Rekha with another movie legend, Sanjeev Kumar.

 

Rekha entertains in the movies and on stage.

And she *always* dazzles.

 

Here, she performs with her Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi co-star Akshay Kumar.

Photographs: Rediff Archives

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'When you love someone so deeply...'
'When you love someone so deeply...'
When Rekha wanted to marry me
When Rekha wanted to marry me
10 Reasons Why We Love Rekha
10 Reasons Why We Love Rekha
Shubman Gill's dengue battle threatens World Cup dream
Shubman Gill's dengue battle threatens World Cup dream
Sunny Will Cast A Spell On You
Sunny Will Cast A Spell On You
Ganapath Trailer: Been There, Seen That
Ganapath Trailer: Been There, Seen That
'It was not just an operation against NewsClick'
'It was not just an operation against NewsClick'

More like this

The best Rekha pix!

When Amitabh Was Kicked Out Of Rekha's Film

When Amitabh Was Kicked Out Of Rekha's Film

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances