Rekha, Through The Years

Rekha can stop time. That's why she looks ageless even as the world celebrates her birthday on October 10 every year.

We flip through our archives and pick some of the best Rekha images through the years on her 69th birthday.

When Rekha attended the premiere of her first film Sawan Bhadon in 1970, Shashi Kapoor had been aghast.

'How is this dark, plump and gauche actress ever going to make it?' Shashiji apparently said. But his wife Jennifer Kendal Kapoor recognised Rekha's star quality.

The film was a smash hit and here's how Rekha went on to become an icon.

Rekha went on to star opposite some of Bollywood's biggest actors like Sunil Dutt in Zameen Aasman (1972), pictured above.

Rekha went on to star opposite some of Bollywood's biggest actors like Sunil Dutt in Zameen Aasman (1972).

Among Rekha's best films is Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1980 film Khubsoorat, which also won her the Filmfare award.

Among Rekha's best films is Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1980 film Khubsoorat, which also won her the Filmfare award.

Pictured above is Rekha in another Hrishida film, Jhoothi (1985), co-starring Amol Palekar and Deven Verma.

Rekha's crowning glory, Umrao Jaan, 1981.

The film fetched her a National Award and cemented Rekha's golden aura and classic glamour in history.

After Umrao Jaan, Rekha and Farooque Shaikh went on to star in that other classic, Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, which introduced a new actor named Salman Khan in 1988.

Rekha with another movie legend, Sanjeev Kumar.

Rekha entertains in the movies and on stage.

And she *always* dazzles.

Here, she performs with her Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi co-star Akshay Kumar.

