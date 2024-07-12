Ready For Some Fantasy OTT?

Fantasy and road trips rule OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives you options to take your pick from.

Descendants: The Rise of Red Disney

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Queen of Hearts faces opposition from her daughter Princess Red as she gangs up with arch enemy Cinderella's beti in Disney's musical fantasy of dazzling proportions.

The Garfield Movie

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video/BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

World's laziest, lasagne-devouring tabby cat is coerced into a whirlwind adventure, er milk farm heist, after he bumps into his long lost daddy.

Wild Wild Punjab

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

A get-over-a-girl road trip of four friends to Punjab goes south in a loony new comedy featuring Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Sunny Singh, Jassie Gill and Patralekhaa.

Maharaja

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap lock horns in a vendetta drama full of shocking twists and turns till the end.

Kakuda

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Munjya Director Aditya Sarpotdar shows off his gift for horror in yet another terrifying tale woven around a cursed village and a much dreaded visit from an eerie, unwelcome guest knocking on their door by the name of Kakuda.

Pill

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Riteish Deshmukh plays a whistleblower taking down a shady pharmaceutical firm and their deep, dirty nexus within the medical fraternity over the course of eight episodes of Pill.

Showtime Part 2

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Powerplay between self-absorbed studio heads and movie stars is ready to air its balance episodes in a glamorous and campy take on tinsel town.

Commander Karan Saxena

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Gurmeet Choudhary stars as a dynamic R&AW agent showing off India's espionage prowess when growing threats of ISI-aided attacks loom over the nation.

Sunny

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Colin O'Sullivan's sci-fi novel The Dark Manual serves as the inspiration behind the dark comedy about an American woman living in Japan, receiving a domestic robot from the company her husband works for after he and their son go missing, following a plane crash.

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Victimology expert Dr Ann Burgess' proficiency in identifying the pattern and psyche of serial killers forms the focus of the three-part docu-series.

Arthur The King

Where to watch? Lionsgate Play

Language: English

Mark Wahlberg's adventure racer takes in a stray dog named Arthur and learns a thing or two about warmth over winning.

Me

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

As if dealing with middle-school isn't hard enough, a 12-year-old recipient of superpowers must figure the greater purpose behind it all as well in 10 curious episodes.

He Went That Way

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

It's 1964 when a celebrity animal trainer and his pet chimpanzee realise the man they just gave a ride to in the middle of a desert happens to be a serial killer.