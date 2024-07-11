10 Sequels We Would Love To Watch

Twenty-eight years after Shankar's Indian, Kamal Haasan's retired freedom fighter resumes his vigilante duties in Indian 2. There's an Indian 3 in the works as well, which is slated to hit the screen sometime next year.

Back in Hollywood too, Disney is actively developing The Devil Wears Prada sequel 18 years after Meryl Streep's fashion magazine editor first darted off her icy glares at Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

What's it about some movies that makes us want to return to their world again and again?

Be it Dhoom, Singham or the Munnabhai franchise, there are certain stories that have tons more to say or solid cash cow potential and Bollywood is all for it.

On that note then, Sukanya Verma lists 10 Hindi movies we fancy a sequel of for fun's sake.

Andaz Apna Apna

There have been umpteen rumours and attempts of remakes and sequels for a long requested Amar-Prem reunion but nothing ever happened.

Still, no harm in wanting to see Bollywood's beloved Papplu Tapplu incurring Crimemaster Gogo's wrath yet again.

Nayak: The Real Hero

Anil Kapoor's common man-turned-chief minister for a day taking down the city's rampant corruption in Shankar's remake of his own blockbuster Mudhalvan continues to resonate among the beleaguered junta two decades after its release.

Would be cool to watch the ever relevant AK slip into those authoritative shoes once again for something more meaningful than Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Ziddi

From Ghayal 2 to Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has starred in quite a few sequels of his significant movies.

Up next, he's signed up to return as Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri in J P Dutta's Border 2.

You know what would be a lot more exciting? Sunny unleashing his brand of one-man justice, a la eva Ki Adalat, in a sequel to his bumper hit from 1997's Ziddi with ravishing Raveena Tandon in tow.

Dil Chahta Hai

We have good reason to believe Akash, Sid and Sameer's friendship wasn't 3D after all. And they still hang out every weekend at some posh SoBo club bantering and bromance-ing as usual.

Oh how we'd love to catch one glimpse of that!

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Few chalk and cheese chemistries rocked the '90s masala scene as delightfully as Akshay Kumar's sourpuss cop pitted against Saif Ali Khan's impish method actor in Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

They've both come a long way since, which makes the prospect of watching them engage in a light-hearted bickering all over again all the more alluring.

Andhadhun

Is he? Isn't he?

Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun ended on a deliciously wicked open note leaving us with all kinds of curious theories and exciting possibilities to discuss.

Good enough reason for Ayushmann Khurrana and Raghavan to collaborate on a sequel for yet another rollercoaster ride of adventurous crime and moral ambiguity.

Shahenshah

Watching an 81-year-old Amitabh Bachchan kick ass in Kalki 2898 AD has not only injected new life in his iconic 'angry' image but rendered him invincible.

It's time the old man slipped back into his Shahenshah costume and reminded the world who's the 'baap' in 'rishtey' and roar.

Jawan

Baap SRK and Beta SRK fixing all that's wrong in the world along with their army of super resourceful women is a swaggering sight we can never get enough of.

Vikram Rathore, Azad, Atlee how about an encore?

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani's political foresightedness concerning 'the great discord India would witness and revolt against' makes it more timely now than it was when it came out.

As is the scenario of media losing their morals and marbles for the sake of TRPs.

The satirical highs of Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani haven't lost their sting or significance and a sequel would only highlight that abundantly.

Chak De! India

There may be a sports-themed drama dropping in the theatres every second week but none have the charisma or control of Shah Rukh's hockey coach Kabir Khan in Chak De! India.

Both Bollywood and sports could do with some SRK-sized inspiration in the field if only we could have a brand new sattar minute speech to motivate a fresh batch of hockey wielding young women in a sequel.