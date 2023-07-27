News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Kishore Kumar Stopped Singing For Abhimaan

Why Kishore Kumar Stopped Singing For Abhimaan

By SUBHASH K JHA
July 27, 2023 18:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ever wondered why Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1973 musical Abhimaan, the story of two singers who happened to be married to one another, has three voices singing for Amitabh Bachchan, but only one voice, Lata Mangeshkar, for Jaya Bachchan?

Here is the inside story.

Kishore Kumar recorded two songs for Composer Sachin Dev Burman: Meet Na Mila and Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina.

At this point, the singer came to know that Abhimaan was based on his own troubled marriage with the supremely talented Ruma Guha Thakurta, who was herself a wonderful singer. Amit Kumar is her and Kishore Kumar's son,

He decided to stop recording for Abhimaan so Burmanda had to record two duets in other voices -- Teri Bindiya Re in Mohammed Rafi's voice and Loote Koi Mann Ka Dagar in Manhar Udhas's voice.

 

Speaking to Subhash K Jha many years ago, Hrishikesh Mukherjee had said, "It is true that the film was based on the singer Ruma Guha Thakurta's marriage. It was Lata all the way for the songs for Jaya. And what a magnificent job Lata did in Abhimaan!

"Piya Bina Piya Bina, Abb Toh Hai Tumse Har Khushi Apni, Nadiya Kinare, Loote Koi Maan Ka Dagar, Tere Mere Milan and Teri Bindiya Re. Each a everlasting gem!" Hrishida exclaimed.

"Do you know Lata did not charge a single penny for my songs? When I would insist, she would protest, 'Dada, aapse kya paisa lena??'"

What about the variation in the male voice brought about by Kishore Kumar's protest?

"It didn't matter," said Hrishida. "Once I had Lata, everything fell into place."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
50 Years Of Abhimaan
50 Years Of Abhimaan
Lata's FAVOURITE Songs with Kishore Kumar
Lata's FAVOURITE Songs with Kishore Kumar
'My father Kishore Kumar was NOT eccentric'
'My father Kishore Kumar was NOT eccentric'
Hockey: Navneet hits brace as India eves draw vs Spain
Hockey: Navneet hits brace as India eves draw vs Spain
Notes with * symbol in number panel are valid: RBI
Notes with * symbol in number panel are valid: RBI
Unacceptable! India sees red over stapled China visas
Unacceptable! India sees red over stapled China visas
The Splendour Of A Kashmiri Houseboat
The Splendour Of A Kashmiri Houseboat

More like this

The real Kishore Kumar no one knew

The real Kishore Kumar no one knew

Mukesh Lived The Songs He Sang

Mukesh Lived The Songs He Sang

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances