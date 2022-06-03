News
Raveena, Anup Jalota Sing For KK

Raveena, Anup Jalota Sing For KK

By Rediff Movies
June 03, 2022 11:28 IST
Both chose KK's songs to express their deep sense of loss.

Singer KK

Photograph: Kind courtesy KK Live Now/Instagram

While the film world was shocked by KK's sudden demise, it was the world of music that was devastated by this unexpected loss of one of their own.

Paying tribute to the versatile Krishnakumar Kunnath is Raveena Mehta, who recently performed at Cannes for the fourth time.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

The song, Beete lamhein, which is from the 2007 Emraan Hashmi film, The Train, poignantly captures the pain of loss.

 

Anup Jalota too took refuge in a KK song to express his grief.

Video: Kind courtesy Pritam Sharma

 

Alvida, which featured in Life... In A Metro -- this was a 2007 release as well -- was a beautiful collaboration between the singer and composer, Pritam, who was distraught on hearing of KK's unexpected death.

Rediff Movies
