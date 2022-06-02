'KK's ability to sing was Godsent'

'He had the voice of the film hero. It was filled with youthful romance.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy KK/Instagram

Hariharan can't believe KK is gone.

KK was not only a co-singer On one of his most beloved songs, he was also a friend.

"KK was -- it is so impossible to think of him in the past tense -- a soft-spoken, gentle soul," Hariharan tells Subhash K Jha.

"All he wanted to do was sing. He had no interest in parties and networking. And he sang with such passion! He could negotiate the highest notes without stumbling. His ability to sing was Godsent."

Hariharan remembers every detail of the recording of the Chhor Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan song from Gulzar's film, Maachis, for which Vishal Bhardwaj scored the music.

"Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj were there. Gulzarsaab was there. KK, Suresh Wadkar and I were at the mike. It was magical. That song became the signature tune for KK and me."

IMAGE: Chandrachur Singh in the Chhor Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan song from Maachis.

Not many know that KK and Hariharan sang another song together.

"It was again for Vishal Bhardwaj. But unlike Chhor Aaye Hum, this one was a comedy song for a film that never got released. KK and I had so much fun singing it. We had serious images and that song showed our fun side. I wish people heard it."

KK, like Hariharan, sang without a trace of a South Indian accent.

Laughs Hariharan, "That's true. Hearing us, no one could say which part of India we belonged to. KK listened to a lot of world music. He was a big fan of hard rock music. Still, singing a Telugu song was no different to him than singing a Hindi or English song."

Hariharan is full of admiration for KK's range.

"He had the voice of the film hero. It was filled with youthful romance. KK's dying is so unnecessary. 53 is no age to die. I know his wife and children. I don't know what to say to them. No words seem enough to express my grief and disbelief."