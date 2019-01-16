PIX: How Sonam, Bipasha, Mandira looked 10 years ago

January 16, 2019 15:12 IST

Have your favourite B-town celebs aged over the last 10 years?

Take a look and tell us what you think.

The #10YearChallenge, which has gone viral on Instagram, has gripped Bollywood.

Whether it's Sonam Kapoor, Diana Penty or Shruti Haasan, all of them have shared their before-after pictures on their respective accounts.

Do they look different in 2019 than they did in 2009? Let's find out!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty, who made her Bollywood debut with Cocktail, looks exactly the same but only sexier.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Has Sonam aged at all in the last 10 years?

Along with the picture, she wrote on her Insta feed, '#10yearchallenge #23to33 from DELHI 6 to ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh AISA Laga.. Do you think I got dads genes??? @anilskapoor'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu always looks fabulous and fit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta has only gotten zanier when it comes to posing and we totally love her wacky side.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan captioned her picture, 'ten years..I always miss my bangs but I deffo don't miss the ugly in between stage of growing them out! 2009-2019 #10yearchallenge'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

And here is Mini Mathur's 10 year challenge picture. Can you spot any difference?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sagrika Ghatge/Instagram

Sagarika Ghatge looked alluring in Chak De India! and still does as Mrs Zaheer Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah's pix are making us jealous. How is that even possible?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

This is Dia Mirza at 27 and at 37!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

Mandira Bedi says in 10 years 'At least the posture got better!!' What do you think?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrita Arora/Instagram

Amrita Arora on her wedding day when she was 30 and now at 40, a fit mom.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Which Armaan Malik do you find cuter?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vir Das/Instagram

No doubt, Vir Das looks better and fitter now.