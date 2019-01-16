PIX: How Sonam, Bipasha, Mandira looked 10 years ago

Have your favourite B-town celebs aged over the last 10 years?
Take a look and tell us what you think.
The #10YearChallenge, which has gone viral on Instagram, has gripped Bollywood.
Whether it's Sonam Kapoor, Diana Penty or Shruti Haasan, all of them have shared their before-after pictures on their respective accounts.
Do they look different in 2019 than they did in 2009? Let's find out!
Diana Penty, who made her Bollywood debut with Cocktail, looks exactly the same but only sexier.
Has Sonam aged at all in the last 10 years?
Along with the picture, she wrote on her Insta feed, '#10yearchallenge #23to33 from DELHI 6 to ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh AISA Laga.. Do you think I got dads genes??? @anilskapoor'.
Bipasha Basu always looks fabulous and fit.
Esha Gupta has only gotten zanier when it comes to posing and we totally love her wacky side.
Shruti Haasan captioned her picture, 'ten years..I always miss my bangs but I deffo don't miss the ugly in between stage of growing them out! 2009-2019 #10yearchallenge'.
And here is Mini Mathur's 10 year challenge picture. Can you spot any difference?
Sagarika Ghatge looked alluring in Chak De India! and still does as Mrs Zaheer Khan.
Daisy Shah's pix are making us jealous. How is that even possible?
This is Dia Mirza at 27 and at 37!
Mandira Bedi says in 10 years 'At least the posture got better!!' What do you think?
Amrita Arora on her wedding day when she was 30 and now at 40, a fit mom.
Which Armaan Malik do you find cuter?
No doubt, Vir Das looks better and fitter now.
