9 Sequels Coming Up in 2024

We didn't see too many sequels last year -- besides the biggest blockbuster, of course, Gadar 2. Dream Girl 2 scored a century while Fukrey 3 came close to it.

But the new year has very different plans.

There's a whole slew of sequels coming up, and Joginder Tuteja lists them for us.

Love Sex aur Dhokha 2

Release date: February 16

More than a decade after the first film that turned out a decent success comes its sequel.

The first film was made on a shoestring budget by Producer Ekta Kapoor and Director Dibakar Banerjee.

Ekta and Dibakar come up with a new star cast for a Valentine's Day weekend release.

Expect the thrills and erotica to go several notches higher.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Release date: April 2024

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan franchise also returns after years; the original Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda-starrer regaled audiences in 1998.

While that was directed by David Dhawan, this time, Producer Vashu Bhagnani ropes in Ali Abbas Zafar.

It's an all new cast too, with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff coming together for the first time.

Expect fireworks in theatres this Eid.

Singham Again

Release date: August 15

After Singham and Singham Returns, the franchise just got bigger with Singham Again.

Ajay Devgn reunites with Director Rohit Shetty, and the actioner also stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor.

An Independence Day release, this one arrives with the other much-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2

Release date: August 15

With Pushpa: The Rise becoming such a blockbuster, all eyes are on the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule.

Rest assured, this Allu Arjun starrer will take a huge opening at the box office despite a clash with Singham Again.

Stree 2

Release date: August 30

The horror comedy Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, had emerged as one of the biggest surprise successes.

Producer Dinesh Vijan takes the film forward with a sequel, picking up from where the first one left off.

Director Amar Kaushik returns, and we can expect Pankaj Tripathi to be seen in a bigger role.

Metro... In Dino

Release date: September 13

Anurag Basu's Life... In A Metro featured a dream cast and became a success in 2007.

Now the film-maker returns with Metro...In Dino and an interesting cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Release date: October 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a blockbuster and demonstrated Kartik Aaryan's excellent comic timing.

It was a welcome addition to Director Anees Bazmee's brand of comedy too.

Producer Bhushan Kumar has now announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the film will go on the floors soon.

One waits to see whether Tabu returns for this big Diwali release.

Raid 2

Release date: November 15

Raid was a well-made and successful film. With Ajay Devgn returning as the central protagonist in Director Rajkumar Gupta's sequel, expect a solid drama all over again.

Riteish Deshmukh steps in as the antagonist.

Welcome To The Jungle

Release date: December 20

Welcome To The Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and Paresh Rawal.

Akshay was missed in Welcome Back, but his fans can rejoice as Producer Firoz Nadiadwala and Director Ahmed Khan have planned something spectacular in Welcome To The Jungle.