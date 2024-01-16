SRK's Third Big Hit After Jawan And Pathaan

Dunki is now Shah Rukh Khan's third highest grosser.

It has crossed the lifetime collections of Chennai Express and is next to Jawan and Pathaan.

This happened last weekend, when the Rajkumar Hirani film brought in Rs 2.10 crore (Rs 21 million) more.

As a result, the total of the film stands at Rs 227.10 crore/Rs 2.271 billion (Chennai Express earned Rs 227 crore/Rs 2.27 billion).

Of course, there is a huge difference between the real value of the two films since Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express released a decade ago whereas Dunki arrived with higher ticket prices and inflated costs.

Both films had formidable competition as Akshay Kumar's Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobaara released a week after Chennai Express while Prabhas' Salaar arrived at the same time as Dunki.

Dunki will keep running in theatres until Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter arrives on January 25.

There's a slim chance of the film going past the lifetime score of Salman Khan's Kick (Rs 232 crore/Rs 2.32 billion), but for that, Dunki will need to score really well in the coming weekend.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.