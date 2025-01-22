Like These First Time Jodis? VOTE!

There are so many first-time jodis arriving on the big screen this year. Joginder Tuteja lists the ones we're totally looking forward to!

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hedge in Deva

Release date: January 31

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde and Shahid Kapoor in Deva. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Shahid goes into total action mode in Deva, where he plays a cop. His leading lady is Pooja, but not much is revealed about her role.

Since the film doesn't have romance as a focal point, one waits to see what they bring on screen.

Himesh Reshammiya and Sunny Leone in Badass Ravikumar

Release date: February 7

IMAGE: Sunny Leone and Himesh Reshammiya on the sets of Badass Ravikumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Such an unlikely jodi!

Himesh and Sunny get together for Badass Ravikumar. A few songs like Hookstep Hookah Bar and Bazaar E Ishq are already out, and gives us a glimpse of what to expect.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava

Release date: February 14

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Chhaava has Vicky play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj with Rashmika as his queen.

Their looks in the historical are out, and now one waits to see how they look together on screen.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in Dhadak 2.

Release date: February 21

IMAGE: The Dhadak 2 poster.



Siddhant and Tripti bring on some good chemistry on screen in this Valentine's Day release, Dhadak 2.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in Sikander

Release date: Eid (March)

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna on the Bigg Boss 18 show.

Rashmika is on a roll. After Animal and the Pushpa movies, she will be seen next opposite Salman in Sikandar.

Considering the age gap between the two -- 31 years! -- it would be interesting to see how Director A Murugadoss presents them on screen.

Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in War 2

Release date: August 14

IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan shoot War 2 in Italy. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hrithik and Kiara are all set to look super hot in War 2.

An action film in the spy universe, one waits to see how stylish Director Ayan Mukerji makes them look.

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in Son of Sardaar 2

Release date: July 25

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur celebrate Sharat Saxena's birthday on the Son Of Sardar 2 sets. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Devgn pairs up with Mrunal, who's more than 20 years younger, for the first time in Son Of Sardar 2.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in Param Sundari

Release date: July 25

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari.

As the title suggests, Sid and Janhvi play Param and Sundari.

Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Release date: October 2

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

The title suggests that this film will be designed as a non-stop fun entertainer.

David Dhawan returns to direction and son Varun expectedly leads the cast.

Though an official announcement is yet to arrive, there are indications that Pooja and Mrunal will be the leading ladies.

Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri in Arjun Ustara

Release date: December 5

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri and Shahid Kapoor. Photographs: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri and Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara will see Shahid pair up with Tripti. An underworld thriller, let's see what magic this jodi holds.

