Kartik Aaryan recently revealed that he bought his first home in Mumbai, and one of the emotions he felt was 'relief'.

"Aisa laga ki kuch toh kama liya," Kartik said, at an event where he was announced as the brand ambassador for Danube Properties.

"I bought the same house that I was renting," Kartik says in this video.

Watch: Kartik shares his mother's reaction when he bought his house

"It was difficult to get a house on rent at one time," Kartik says, since he was an actor.