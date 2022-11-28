Kriti to Kajol: Who Looks Best In Short Hair? VOTE!

Audrey Hepburn's ultimate act of rebellion at a hair salon in Roman Holiday, Mia Farrow's iconic pixie in Rosemary's Baby, Demi Moore's Ghost hair, Uma Thurman's blunt bob in Pulp Fiction, Charlize Theron's pointy number in Aeon Flux...just a short list of short-haired looks we love.

Often a symbol of empowerment and free-spirit among silver screen's leading ladies, Hollywood's eternal trend is echoed back home too.

Kriti Sanon takes a break from her slick tresses to sport a cute and chic wavy bob with bangs in Bhediya.

Sukanya Verma looks at Bollywood stunners extending their support to the short hair style.

Deepika Padukone, '83

Though the focus stays on Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's impressive recreation of the historical 1983 cricket World Cup triumph, Deepika does her bit to look retro as his better half Romi Dev in an '80s style signature bob.

Shraddha Kapoor, Chhichhore

Shraddha revisits the 1990s in wiry curls to play the campus cutie making many a hearts go aflutter in Nitesh Tiwari's coming-of-age, Chhichhore.

Anushka Sharma, PK

Love it, hate it but you simply cannot ignore Anushka's pixie style as a journalist helping and hosting an alien in PK.

Priyanka Chopra, The Sky is Pink

Priyanka goes through different stages of grief and challenges as a mother of an ailing child in The Sky is Pink.

Spanning various decades of her life, one of her more mature, sophisticated avatars involves a short do.

Katrina Kaif, Baar Baar Dekho

Speaking of ageing, we sure dug Katrina's futuristic bob in the time-traveling rom-com, Baar Baar Dekho.

Vidya Balan, Shakuntala Devi

Biopics are all about acing the look and getting into the skin of a character. Vidya gets her math and hair on point to play India's famous 'human computer'.

Richa Chadha, Madam Chief Minister

Richa's fiery, feminist politician calls the shots in a man's world with typical Bollywood drama and a boy cut.

Kangana Ranaut, Judgementall Hai Kya

A voluminous ball of unruly curls sits pretty on Kangana's crown as the perplexed dubbing artist embroiled in a crooked mystery.

Parineeti Chopra, Hasee Toh Phasee

Parineeti's endearing teenager sticks to science, short hair and specs in the feel-good Hasee Toh Phasee.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Robot

Though it's only for a song, how cool is Ash in her snazzy, sharp bob?

Kalki Koechlin, Shaitan

Kalki's edgy 'bangs and bob' brunette is tailor-made for turning heads.

Kajol, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kajol's short-haired tomboy to sari-clad siren with flying silky locks transformation has its place reserved in Bollywood's hall of stereotypes.

Rani Mukerji, Hum Tum

Bollywood loves to underscore the passage of time in hair length. Rani's adorable short-haired college girl look is a case in point.

Tabu, Hu Tu Tu

Tabu shows off her spunky rebellion against her unscrupulous politician mom by rejecting anything that remotely resembles her traditionality. Short hair is, clearly, always a good place to start.

