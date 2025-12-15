HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Even At 75, He Maintains His Swag'

By RAJUL HEGDE
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 15, 2025 17:00 IST

'He is a down‑to‑earth person, never carried away by success nor brought down by failure.'

IMAGE: Rajinikanth in Baashha.

Rajinikanth has touched the lives of many people, fans and film folk alike.

Dubbing artist P Sai Kumar is among those who 'feel blessed' to have worked with the superstar.

He celebrates the Thalaiva's 75th birthday on December 12 by looking back at the time they worked together, and telling Rediff Contributor Rajul Hegde, "When I ran into him at the airport once, he was kind enough to tell me that he was happy I had dubbed for him."

I began my career as a stage actor and dubbing artist, and have been lucky enough to lend my voice to many heroes.

I was waiting for the day I would dub for Rajinikanth sir, and was lucky to dub in Telugu for his two Tamil films Baashha and Pedarayudu; the latter was produced and starring Mohan Babu; Rajinikanth sir did a cameo.

The dialogues from those movies are still popular; people still mimic them.

Whenever I meet Rajinikanth sir, he is friendly and affectionate.

When I ran into him at the airport once, he was kind enough to tell me that he was happy I had dubbed for him.

Whenever I have met him, he has said that I did a great job.

 

IMAGE: Rajinikanth with P Sai Kumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy P Sai Kumar

He is a down‑to‑earth person, never carried away by success nor brought down by failure. He remains balanced as an actor and as a human being.

He started as a bus conductor and became a superstar.

He wants the film industry to flourish. He always supports good films and helps technicians in need without seeking publicity.

I know he has helped a lot of people, especially stuntmen.

Nobody can match his style.

He is so different from his on‑screen persona, so normal.

He is an inspiration to everybody.

Even at 75, he maintains his swag.

The younger generation should know that when their day comes, they must give it their all.

I also lent my voice to Rajinikanth sir for the Kannada version of Annaatthe.

My father P J Sharma and my younger brother Ayyappa have worked with him.

Whenever we meet, he talks about my family.

I have not acted with him yet; that's what is missing.

On his 75th birthday, I want to ask him: Sir, may I act with you?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

RAJUL HEGDE / Rediff.com
