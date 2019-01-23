Disha, Alia, Sara: Looking GORGEOUS in boots!

January 23, 2019 12:09 IST

Going shoe-shopping? We give you some fine ideas!

There's something about boots.

They're sexy.

They're stylish.

And they make a woman look both fashionable and formidable.

Remember Julia Roberts rocking her loooong legs in those iconic leather boots from Pretty Woman? Or a gorgeous Gal Gadot in her warrior Wonder Woman avatar?

Bollywood's fashion forward ladies will surely nod their heads (and feet) in agreement.

Sukanya Verma gives us proof.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan /Instagram

With a back-to-back hit and superhit (Kedarnath, Simmba) in her kitty, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's firstborn is truly standing tall in those thigh high boots.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt /Instagram

We're already fans of Alia's Gully Boy attitude since the Mar Jayega Tu dialogue went viral in Meme-land. Her fashion is no less spunky. Whether she's flaunting it in tangerine peep-toe booties in Mumbai...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt /Instagram

...Or burgundy over knee boots in New York.

Priyanka Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra /Instagram

Mrs Piggy Chops loves shoes. It's no secret.

<p">Here, she is raising the mercury like only she can over cream woolen socks in high-heeled snakeskin boots.

Amy Jackson

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

That pop of bubblegum pink on Amy's zipped Lita boots looks super chic, don't you think?

Radhika Apte

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Wear what you promote is Tommy girl Radhika Apte's smart and stylish policy.

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Black boots, suede boots, leather boots, red boots, it's all a walk in the park for the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga star.

Kangana Ranaut

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The Manikarnika heroine shows off her spiffy style in a pair of Tom Ford thigh high buckle boots.

Pooja Hegde

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde is a picture of chic grace teaming her candy fur coat and shiny silver booties against the backdrop of 5th Avenue's most iconic store.

Karishma Tanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

How's the Josh? Going by the Bigg Boss 8 runner-up's lace up army boots and camo pants look, pretty high we'll say.

Kiara Advani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Lust Stories around Kiara's shocking pink over-the-boots, anyone?

Diana Penty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

When it comes to easy, elegant fashion, the Parmanu beauty walks the talk.

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Animal print dresses and lace up ankle booties are a fail proof combination. Mostly though, it's good to see Janhvi slip into something besides her faithful furry pink sliders.

Katrina Kaif

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif /Instagram

High on all the accolades she earned for her performance in Zero, Kats in a pair of suede mid calf, fur rimmed boots looks mighty pleased with herself.

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor /Instagram

You really need himmat to pull off such bright pink booties. Not for the always-impeccably-turned-out Lolo though.

Athiya Shetty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty /Instagram

Woolen coat, knitted top, skinny jeans and tall boots, the 26 year old's winter fashion is on point.

Disha Patani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Who wants to go to some dumb ball when you can be Cinderella in boots?